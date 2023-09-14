Loveforce International Chronicles Dion Moving Forward Through Public Education
On Friday, September 15, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles, one by Honey Davis, one by Bobby Long and one by inRchild.
Santa Clarita, CA, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, September 15, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles. One single will be by Honey Davis. Another single will be by Bobby Long. A third single will be by inRchild.
The new Digital Music Single release by Honey Davis is entitled "Moving Forward." It is a Progressive Rock Instrumental song. The rhythm, beats and instrumentation keep the musical pace moving in a forward direction.
The New Digital Music Single by Bobby Long is entitled "For Dion." The song combines World Music and Jazz. Sometimes mandolins dominate. Other times, electric guitars or synthesizers dominate.
The latest Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled "Public Education" The song is in the British Funk Rock style. Its singer is snarly and its lyrics rail against the public education system.
"We have three powerful but unique songs this week," said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. "Whether you want Progressive Rock, World Jazz fusion or British Funk Rock there is something everyone can get into," he continued.
Loveforce International’s three new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
