"1860: America Moves Toward War by Michael Deeb," Available Now from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of 1860: American Moves Toward War by Michael Deeb. This first volume of an epic series of novels about the American Civil War called The Dreiborg Chronicles is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
The 1860 presidential election divided the United States as never before. The novel 1860: America Moves Toward War will take you back to that time. Michael Drieborg, his family, and teenage friends must face the terrible consequences of the election. How does Michael satisfy his desire to join his friends and fight for his country with his duty to obey the wishes of his parents to stay home?
Dr. Michael J. Deeb was born and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He earned a Master’s degree from Michigan State University and a Doctorate from Wayne State University. He was an educator for nineteen years, most of which saw him teaching American history.
1860: American Moves Toward War, 180 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-308-8, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
