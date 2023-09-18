Author Carissa Speed’s New Book, "I Am: The Story of Me," is an Autobiographical Account of the Trials and Triumphs of the Author as She Took Back Control of Her Life
Recent release “I Am: The Story of Me,” from Page Publishing author Carissa Speed, follows the author as her innocence is taken from her as a young child, leading her down a self-destructive spiral. Knowing that her life is headed in the wrong direction, the author fights back and does all she can to regain control and overcome her internal struggles with the support of her family and faith.
Sun City West, AZ, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carissa Speed, a prolific author driven by her desire to release others from the same destructive patterns she once faced, has completed her new book, “I Am: The Story of Me”: a powerful memoir that details the author’s various struggles in life, including the childhood abuse that she silently carried with her for most of her life.
A Tennessee native, author Carissa Speed was raised in the countryside of Lake County where she enjoyed visiting the pig pen and chasing chickens around the yard of her grandparents’ home. She obtained an associate degree in criminal justice and social science, and developed street knowledge from each city where she resided in. Today, from the teachings of her grandfather, who was a Baptist preacher, she stands as a redeemed minister and connoisseur of souls, specializing in whole life freedom.
“A child is robbed of the right to remain innocent when she is sexually abused at an age children should only experience laughter and cartoons,” writes Speed. “At the age when children should be developing trust tendencies and feelings of security from those closest to them, this young child was being molded into deceit and sexual immortality. Fearful, she never reveals the tragic event and is unknowingly forced into an abyss of demonic forces designated to restrict her from reaching her destiny. Life becomes more complicated as she ages, living out the destructive path that is paved before her. They say life is about choices, but what happens when life makes a decision for you? How do you regain authority over the things that were granted to you from the makings of heaven and earth? How do you become who you were created to be when you have no knowledge of who you are? This child has to figure it out or life will become obsolete before its meaning can be revealed. She fights through a life of sex, lies, deceit, heartbreak, and tragedy. Yet the question is, who will win the fight?”
Published by Page Publishing, Carissa Speed’s engaging tale is a heartfelt and deeply personal novel that reveals the strength and determination the author displayed when faced with countless trials that tested both her and her faith at every turn. Thought-provoking and emotional, Speed weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to capture the hearts of readers and help those who may be facing similar struggles in life to know they are not alone.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Am: The Story of Me” Online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
