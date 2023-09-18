Author Carissa Speed’s New Book, "I Am: The Story of Me," is an Autobiographical Account of the Trials and Triumphs of the Author as She Took Back Control of Her Life

Recent release “I Am: The Story of Me,” from Page Publishing author Carissa Speed, follows the author as her innocence is taken from her as a young child, leading her down a self-destructive spiral. Knowing that her life is headed in the wrong direction, the author fights back and does all she can to regain control and overcome her internal struggles with the support of her family and faith.