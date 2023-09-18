Authors Maryse Larché Mele and Margaret Kevin Krall’s New Book, "Precedence with a Purpose," Serves as the Source on How to Address International Precedence
Recent release “Precedence with a Purpose,” from Page Publishing authors Maryse Larché Mele and Margaret Kevin Krall, invites readers to learn to adapt to cultural differences, circumstances, and the natural evolution of society as the judgment on specific topics shifts.
Washington, DC, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Maryse Larché Mele and Margaret Kevin Krall have completed their new book, “Precedence with a Purpose”: an educational work that explores issues that affect precedence and discuss what precedence affects “who goes where, seating, entering, and exiting venues and events, order of speeches, introductions, food service, toasting, photo opportunities, flag arrangements, etc.”
The authors write, “The purpose of this book is to address international precedence or precedence at events including more than one nation or entity. People have written books about individual nations’ precedence and protocol and several on international protocol. Still, we saw a need for a publication that addresses the concept of a precedence that combines nations’ practices to set the parameter for business success and making people feel comfortable.”
They continue, “We will explore different theories and ways to bring precedence to a new level. For example, precedence listings may send a message to follow a rigid system of placing people in a particular order; this book will address all aspects that affect precedence—gender, politics, sociological norms, diversity, cultural awareness, and changing practices in society. We will also discuss what precedence affects—who goes where, seating, entering, and exiting specific types of venues and events, order of speeches, introductions, food service, toasting, photo opportunities, and flag arrangements.”
Published by Page Publishing, Maryse Larché Mele and Margaret Kevin Krall’s useful work is a how-to manual for quick and easy reference. The authors shared on-the-job personal experiences practically bring home the reality of situations, making this an engaging read for all readers.
Readers who wish to experience this helpful work can purchase “Precedence with a Purpose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The authors write, “The purpose of this book is to address international precedence or precedence at events including more than one nation or entity. People have written books about individual nations’ precedence and protocol and several on international protocol. Still, we saw a need for a publication that addresses the concept of a precedence that combines nations’ practices to set the parameter for business success and making people feel comfortable.”
They continue, “We will explore different theories and ways to bring precedence to a new level. For example, precedence listings may send a message to follow a rigid system of placing people in a particular order; this book will address all aspects that affect precedence—gender, politics, sociological norms, diversity, cultural awareness, and changing practices in society. We will also discuss what precedence affects—who goes where, seating, entering, and exiting specific types of venues and events, order of speeches, introductions, food service, toasting, photo opportunities, and flag arrangements.”
Published by Page Publishing, Maryse Larché Mele and Margaret Kevin Krall’s useful work is a how-to manual for quick and easy reference. The authors shared on-the-job personal experiences practically bring home the reality of situations, making this an engaging read for all readers.
Readers who wish to experience this helpful work can purchase “Precedence with a Purpose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories