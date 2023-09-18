Author Theolonius Munq’s New Book, "the Second Playlist," is a Stunning Series of Poems That Reflect Upon the Author's Heartache and Losses in Life, as Well as His Hope
Recent release “The Second Playlist,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Theolonius Munq, is an assortment of poems describing moments of the author's life that have shaped him, from his struggles to triumphs and everything in-between. With each entry, Munq reveals yet another part of his soul for readers to experience, and hopefully learn from as they forge ahead on their own paths in life.
New York, NY, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Theolonius Munq has completed his new book, “The Second Playlist”: a captivating series of poems and ruminations that reflect upon the author’s lived experiences, as well as his observations through the various moments of his life and the range of emotions and life lessons that each encounter has imparted within him.
“Just a guy. A late-night writer. It all started with a playlist, thoughts, and a pen,” writes Munq. “These words are raw, real emotions drawn up from a well that we all share. Heartbreak, loss, loneliness…hope. All within us, all the time, and sometimes it takes a little music to cause those feelings to well up inside of us. These emotions I’ve laid here, bare, on these pages. I pray you find them. I pray you feel them and relate in a way that only you can. Most of all, I pray that peace finds you, as it is beginning to finally find me.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Theolonius Munq’s engaging series will take readers on an emotionally explosive journey, as the author weaves a deeply intimate and personal self-portrait through his gift of prose. Thought-provoking and poignant, “The Second Playlist” will leave readers spellbound, and is sure to remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Second Playlist” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
