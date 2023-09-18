Author Theolonius Munq’s New Book, "the Second Playlist," is a Stunning Series of Poems That Reflect Upon the Author's Heartache and Losses in Life, as Well as His Hope

Recent release “The Second Playlist,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Theolonius Munq, is an assortment of poems describing moments of the author's life that have shaped him, from his struggles to triumphs and everything in-between. With each entry, Munq reveals yet another part of his soul for readers to experience, and hopefully learn from as they forge ahead on their own paths in life.