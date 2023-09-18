Kyah Harpyr Poe’s New Book, "Sinner City: Satan's Manor," is a Fascinating and Refreshing Novel All About What Would Happen if Hell Went Civilized
Recent release “Sinner City: Satan's Manor,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kyah Harpyr Poe, is an intriguing and compelling story that tells the tale of some of Hell’s residents as war rages around them.
New York, NY, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kyah Harpyr Poe, a thirteen-year-old Kansas resident, has completed her new book, “Sinner City: Satan's Manor”: an intense and fresh novel that follows a group that lives in Hell as an internal war begins.
The novel begins, “It happened on a rather nice day in Hell. The king, Lucifer, walked past the dining room window. The brightest light peered through, coming from the opening to Heaven. He walked through a corridor and into a hall. He had white skin, red hair, and big red horns, along with dark dusty wings and black eyes with red pupils. He wore a suit and tie, along with black leather pants and loafers.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kyah Harpyr Poe’s captivating tale brings readers into a world that few have ever seen. The story follows several different residents of Hell as they navigate a hectic war. After the death of the queen the royals of Hell are divided. As sides are formed new questions are brought to the forefront of everyone’s minds. Who’s responsible for their new civilization and who will answer for the queen’s death?
The characters readers will follow are Sinister a weasel, Azlo a sinner, and Jasper the Prince of Hell. Each protagonist is pulled in different directions. Their differing opinions deepen as Hell falls further into chaos. With a cast of vibrant side characters, the group must find common ground and help Hell evolve into much better than it ever was.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase “Sinner City: Satan's Manor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
