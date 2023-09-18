Author Joshua Roberson’s New Book, "Leaving the Pain Behind: A Piece of Prison Life," Explores the Dangers of a Prison Mind and How One Can Break Free from Their Own
Recent release “Leaving the Pain Behind: A Piece of Prison Life,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joshua Roberson, is a poignant assortment of heartfelt poems and short stories from the author's past aimed at teaching readers how one can break free from a prison mind, which often leaves one feeling trapped and stuck in life.
Houston, TX, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joshua Roberson, who has lived in Houston, Texas all his life, has completed his new book, “Leaving the Pain Behind: A Piece of Prison Life”: a gripping collection of poetry and short stories from the author’s life that demonstrate how one can be trapped within one’s mind and the secret to freeing oneself from their mental prison.
“Your mind can put you in a prison that no key can open,” writes Roberson. “Your mind can make you feel like you have a life sentence without parole. The mind can treat you like a slave. The mind at times can make up its own law.”
Roberson continues, “I’ve been in the prison mind all my life. I know that sounds confusing, but it’s true! It took me to come to an actual prison to learn how to be free from the prison mind. Even today I’m still struggling to break free. As I’m writing this book, it’s not just to help the readers, but also to help myself find that freedom of life. We can help each other.
“I hope you’ll enjoy the poetry that expresses my deepest thoughts and feelings. Who knows, it might just help you come out of a prison you’re going through. I know I can’t save the world; however, if I can only just save one and help them out of captivity, that is all that matters.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Joshua Roberson’s enlightening tale is an insightful tool that will help to carry readers through life, revealing the incredible power one can achieve when they find freedom from one’s own mind prison. Expertly paced and deeply personal, “Leaving the Pain Behind” is a unique read from start to finish that is sure to remain with readers long after its brilliant conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can special order “Leaving the Pain Behind: A Piece of Prison Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
