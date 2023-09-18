Author Joshua Roberson’s New Book, "Leaving the Pain Behind: A Piece of Prison Life," Explores the Dangers of a Prison Mind and How One Can Break Free from Their Own

Recent release “Leaving the Pain Behind: A Piece of Prison Life,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joshua Roberson, is a poignant assortment of heartfelt poems and short stories from the author's past aimed at teaching readers how one can break free from a prison mind, which often leaves one feeling trapped and stuck in life.