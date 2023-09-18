Author Sasha R.C.’s New Book, "Lethal Love Affair (Standalone)," is a Dark Addiction Romance Novel That Plumbs the Darkest Depths of Romantic Fantasy
Recent release “Lethal Love Affair (Standalone) A Dark Addiction Romance,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sasha R.C., is a twisted tale of dark romance that explores the boundaries of love and obsession when the only way out is through pain.
New York, NY, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Newman Springs Publishing author Sasha R.C. has completed her new book, “Lethal Love Affair (Standalone)”: a steamy novel of dark addiction and romance. Sasha R.C.’s previous works include the “Unveiled” series and other dark romance standalone “Till Death Do Us Part.” She currently resides in Oregon with her husband and two dogs, and loves getting lost in a good book. She is currently working on a dark mafia vampire romance trilogy and other dark romance standalones, so stay tuned.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, R.C.’s dark addiction romance carries heavy trigger warnings for readers sensitive to the topics of drug and alcohol addiction, overdose, assault, rape, torture, murder, criminal behavior, and possessive, controlling male characters.
The story follows Alana and Chris, both embroiled in addiction and trapped in a prison of their own making and their tumultuous love affair trying to find their way back to some sort of normal life.
R.C. writes, “The escape is what I lived for, the mixture of pleasure and pain. Dope and booze gave me a way out. They have kept their promise to me. I thought I was fine. I was fine until I met him. He has become my new addiction, my obsession. There is nothing I won’t do for him. But this life we live won’t let us get away that easily. I thought that just maybe love could be enough, but I think I was wrong. The pull of this life is strong and all-consuming. I don’t know if our love for each other is enough to break us free. When you give yourself over to this life, the only way out is through pain.”
Readers who wish to experience this tumultuous work can purchase “Lethal Love Affair (Standalone) A Dark Addiction Romance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
