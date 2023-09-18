Author Sasha R.C.’s New Book, "Lethal Love Affair (Standalone)," is a Dark Addiction Romance Novel That Plumbs the Darkest Depths of Romantic Fantasy

Recent release “Lethal Love Affair (Standalone) A Dark Addiction Romance,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sasha R.C., is a twisted tale of dark romance that explores the boundaries of love and obsession when the only way out is through pain.