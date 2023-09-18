Author Percy Townsend’s New Book, "To Live and Live Not," is a Twisted Tale of Love, Death and the Supernatural That Marks the Closure of His Austin Trilogy
Recent release “To Live and Live Not,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Percy Townsend, picks up the story that began with “To Kill a Cat” and “Millie and John” as John Austin struggles to pick up the pieces of his life following two unshakeable tragedies.
Houston, TX, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Newman Springs Publishing author Percy Townsend has completed his new book, “To Live and Live Not”: the stunning conclusion to the Austin Trilogy that includes “To Kill a Cat” and “Millie and John.” Townsend, a decorated war veteran and retired army officer, is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, the East Central University, and U.S. Army Command and General Staff School. He has lived in ten different countries and traveled the world over. His previous books relate events based on his actual experiences in Mexico.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Townsend’s tale of love and loss picks up with John Austin trapped in his grief after the heinous murder of his cousin and the accidental death of his wife, Millie, whom he worshipped. Millie’s death ended a honeymoon of thirty-two years.
Maria, the housekeeper, who returns as the central figure of the book, finds John deep in a suicidal depression. Maria, as well as the new characters introduced—Ellie, Bill, and Nancy—do their best to comfort him, all to no avail. John returns to San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, to visit old and dear friends. There, he does some adventurous sightseeing, including a trip to the infamous pyramid.
As in the first two books, the story pivots around and in the house at 1355 Sunset Road, which witnesses unexplainable and mysterious happenings, including the gripping conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “To Live and Live Not” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
