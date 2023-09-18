Author Percy Townsend’s New Book, "To Live and Live Not," is a Twisted Tale of Love, Death and the Supernatural That Marks the Closure of His Austin Trilogy

Recent release “To Live and Live Not,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Percy Townsend, picks up the story that began with “To Kill a Cat” and “Millie and John” as John Austin struggles to pick up the pieces of his life following two unshakeable tragedies.