T.D. Thomason’s New Book, “Sunny's Stories: A Kitten's Tale,” is an Adorable Series That Follows the Adventures of a Stray Kitten Who Navigates Life in Her New Home
New York, NY, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author T.D. Thomason, a prolific writer and poet, has completed her most recent book, “Sunny's Stories: A Kitten's Tale”: a charming collection of stories based on the adventures of the author’s cat, Sunny.
Thomason writes, “The first moment I looked into Sunny’s eyes, I knew she was a very special little kitten. She was very small and thin, and I knew she needed a home. My youngest daughter, Taylor (TayTay), and her boyfriend, Nick, have cats. I knew they would have food and any supplies I would need. They came to Sunny’s rescue with food, kitty supplies, toys, and a cat castle.
“Sunny is full of life. She is healthy and happy and very much loved. I have attempted to write each story from Sunny’s point of view, hoping to capture the fun-loving, free spirit that she is.
“I hope you enjoy reading the stories as much as I have enjoyed writing them. I look forward to sharing additional stories of Sunny’s adventures with everyone, and I am sure that Sunny is looking forward to creating the adventures. Sunny’s stories are written for everyone who ever loved a pet, everyone who ever wanted a pet, and anyone who wants to know what life is like with a pet.”
Published by Fulton Books, T.D. Thomason’s book is dedicated to the author’s little dog Peebs Jubilee, who first found Sunny, and to all those who have ever loved a pet. With colorful artwork to help bring Thomason’s story to life, young readers are sure to be delighted by Sunny’s adventures and want to revisit each tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Sunny's Stories: A Kitten's Tale” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Thomason writes, “The first moment I looked into Sunny’s eyes, I knew she was a very special little kitten. She was very small and thin, and I knew she needed a home. My youngest daughter, Taylor (TayTay), and her boyfriend, Nick, have cats. I knew they would have food and any supplies I would need. They came to Sunny’s rescue with food, kitty supplies, toys, and a cat castle.
“Sunny is full of life. She is healthy and happy and very much loved. I have attempted to write each story from Sunny’s point of view, hoping to capture the fun-loving, free spirit that she is.
“I hope you enjoy reading the stories as much as I have enjoyed writing them. I look forward to sharing additional stories of Sunny’s adventures with everyone, and I am sure that Sunny is looking forward to creating the adventures. Sunny’s stories are written for everyone who ever loved a pet, everyone who ever wanted a pet, and anyone who wants to know what life is like with a pet.”
Published by Fulton Books, T.D. Thomason’s book is dedicated to the author’s little dog Peebs Jubilee, who first found Sunny, and to all those who have ever loved a pet. With colorful artwork to help bring Thomason’s story to life, young readers are sure to be delighted by Sunny’s adventures and want to revisit each tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Sunny's Stories: A Kitten's Tale” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories