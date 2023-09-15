F.L. Bolton’s Newly Released “Nigel, Juliette, and a Dog Named Ringo” is a Touching Tale of Lessons of Faith and Life’s Stumbling Blocks
“Nigel, Juliette, and a Dog Named Ringo,” from Christian Faith Publishing author F.L. Bolton, is a helpful resource for helping young minds navigate the complexities of life’s challenges through an open and encouraging narrative.
New York, NY, September 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Nigel, Juliette, and a Dog Named Ringo”: a thoughtful acknowledgment of the peaks and valleys of life. “Nigel, Juliette, and a Dog Named Ringo” is the creation of published author F.L. Bolton.
Bolton shares, “Welcome to Nigel, Juliette, and a Dog Named Ringo, a touching story about a family coping with the loss of their beloved pet, Ringo, a Golden Retriever who was tragically killed when a car struck him while playing fetch with eight-year-old Nigel, brother to five-year-old Juliette.
“The story begins early Saturday morning with Nigel and Juliette, five days after Ringo’s death. Everyone is grieving the loss of Ringo. However, it is especially difficult for Nigel and Juliette. At the very heart of the story is Juliette’s big brother ignoring his own pain to ensure his little sister’s well-being is intact and how he is empathically led to help his parents, Jason and Gloria Anderson, rally together to aid Juliette at this very difficult time.
“As the story progresses, it takes some twist and turns as Gloria recruits the help of Grandma Daisy to assist with comforting the family. The story is told delicately with the intention of introducing young minds to loss, grief, and difficult situations without overwhelming them with undue violence and excessive loss while equally emphasizing the importance of communication.
“This story was derived upon for the purpose of offering alternative education, to empower our children with real stories and true to life situations, thus igniting their emotions in a child-friendly manner, encouraging them to open themselves up regarding loss, grief, and hardships without super-imposing on them the anxiety and burden of being coerced or handled. It is simply a method to aid our children in this fast-paced society that doesn’t yield or consider whether or not our children are prepared emotionally and psychologically to deal with the not so beautiful elements and untimely difficulties of this fast-paced, often insensitive, tech-induced world.
“I trust this story will enrich the lives of our children and yours as well.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, F.L. Bolton’s new book will challenge and empower readers to open up about tough topics.
Consumers can purchase “Nigel, Juliette, and a Dog Named Ringo” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Nigel, Juliette, and a Dog Named Ringo,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bolton shares, “Welcome to Nigel, Juliette, and a Dog Named Ringo, a touching story about a family coping with the loss of their beloved pet, Ringo, a Golden Retriever who was tragically killed when a car struck him while playing fetch with eight-year-old Nigel, brother to five-year-old Juliette.
“The story begins early Saturday morning with Nigel and Juliette, five days after Ringo’s death. Everyone is grieving the loss of Ringo. However, it is especially difficult for Nigel and Juliette. At the very heart of the story is Juliette’s big brother ignoring his own pain to ensure his little sister’s well-being is intact and how he is empathically led to help his parents, Jason and Gloria Anderson, rally together to aid Juliette at this very difficult time.
“As the story progresses, it takes some twist and turns as Gloria recruits the help of Grandma Daisy to assist with comforting the family. The story is told delicately with the intention of introducing young minds to loss, grief, and difficult situations without overwhelming them with undue violence and excessive loss while equally emphasizing the importance of communication.
“This story was derived upon for the purpose of offering alternative education, to empower our children with real stories and true to life situations, thus igniting their emotions in a child-friendly manner, encouraging them to open themselves up regarding loss, grief, and hardships without super-imposing on them the anxiety and burden of being coerced or handled. It is simply a method to aid our children in this fast-paced society that doesn’t yield or consider whether or not our children are prepared emotionally and psychologically to deal with the not so beautiful elements and untimely difficulties of this fast-paced, often insensitive, tech-induced world.
“I trust this story will enrich the lives of our children and yours as well.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, F.L. Bolton’s new book will challenge and empower readers to open up about tough topics.
Consumers can purchase “Nigel, Juliette, and a Dog Named Ringo” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Nigel, Juliette, and a Dog Named Ringo,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories