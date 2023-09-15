Brandon Shelby’s Newly Released "Corporate Free Agency: 7 Principles Toward Career Ownership" is an Empowering Message of Taking Control of One’s Future
“Corporate Free Agency: 7 Principles Toward Career Ownership,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brandon Shelby, is an informative resource that draws from the author’s experiences with working in multiple Fortune 500 firms.
Fontana, CA, September 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Corporate Free Agency: 7 Principles Toward Career Ownership”: a concise resource for personal and professional growth. “Corporate Free Agency: 7 Principles Toward Career Ownership” is the creation of published author Brandon Shelby.
Shelby shares, “Corporate Free Agency: The 7 Principles Toward Career Ownership is a straightforward and profound blueprint on how to play the game of corporate free agency. Brandon Shelby’s blueprint and anecdotes outlined in this book are meant to encourage career-minded individuals to work harder, take initiative, plan, prepare, have faith, and take accountability for their own corporate journey.
“Shelby’s approach subtly draws parallels between sports-free agents and those in corporate jobs looking for new opportunities by highlighting key principles aimed at empowering anyone looking for confidence, some good ole common sense, and reassurance that it’s okay to bet on oneself. This is the definitive guide for anyone looking to level up, branch out, and reach their highest potential.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brandon Shelby’s new book presents readers with key principles that can lead to career successes.
Consumers can purchase “Corporate Free Agency: 7 Principles Toward Career Ownership” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Corporate Free Agency: 7 Principles Toward Career Ownership,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
