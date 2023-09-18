Gail Gordon’s Newly Released “A Trail of the Holy Spirit: The Light within—a Missionary Call to the Wild” is a Powerful Story of Purpose and Determination
“A Trail of the Holy Spirit: The Light within—a Missionary Call to the Wild,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gail Gordon, is an impressive look into the highs and lows of missionary work that brings a fresh awareness to the sacrifice and perseverance necessary to assist those in need.
Tavernier, FL, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Trail of the Holy Spirit: The Light within—a Missionary Call to the Wild”: a heartfelt celebration of all God provides. “A Trail of the Holy Spirit: The Light within—a Missionary Call to the Wild” is the creation of published author Gail Gordon.
Gordon shares, “A free-spirited American woman unexpectedly finds herself in an 'out of the box' international adventure. Once laden in darkness, she begins living the American dream—only to give it all up to go sail the seas, which leads to a 'Holy Spirit trail,' a quest which takes her deep into the vast jungle. There God opens heaven’s door of provision to care for abandoned and abused children in Guatemala.
“Through the many twists, turns, and roadblocks of the journey, you will be encouraged as you witness her dependence on the Lord and her spiritual growth. The mission is one of faith and trust to navigate through the unseen: from shark-filled reefs to mountaintop divine appointments. What appears to be impossible is accomplished through supernatural faith and obedience.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gail Gordon’s new book will inspire the spirit as readers witness a journey of selflessness and hope.
Consumers can purchase “A Trail of the Holy Spirit: The Light within—a Missionary Call to the Wild” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Trail of the Holy Spirit: The Light within—a Missionary Call to the Wild,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories