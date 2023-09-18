Gail Gordon’s Newly Released “A Trail of the Holy Spirit: The Light within—a Missionary Call to the Wild” is a Powerful Story of Purpose and Determination

“A Trail of the Holy Spirit: The Light within—a Missionary Call to the Wild,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gail Gordon, is an impressive look into the highs and lows of missionary work that brings a fresh awareness to the sacrifice and perseverance necessary to assist those in need.