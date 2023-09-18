Raquel Wilson’s Newly Released “ABC’s Down By The Bayou” is a Charming Children’s Work That Explores the History and Culture of Louisiana
“ABC’s Down By The Bayou,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Raquel Wilson, is a fun way to introduce young readers to the many-layered and rich cultural history of the state of Louisiana.
Mansfield, TX, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “ABC’s Down By The Bayou”: a vibrant celebration of culture in an easy to read format for young readers. “ABC’s Down By The Bayou” is the creation of published author Raquel Wilson, the wife of a nurse, the mother of three young children, and one bonus. She is an educator, travel agent, real estate agent, and she enjoys helping people.
Wilson shares, “ABC Down by the Bayou is a book about all the great culture and history of Louisiana connected to each letter of the alphabet. Each letter represents a small aspect of what Louisiana has to offer. It is a great alphabet book that highlights the different ideas one would want to remember when learning about Louisiana. This book also highlights some great tourist spots. You should check them out if you are near the state.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Raquel Wilson’s new book takes a fun tour of the heart and soul of the Louisianan lifestyle.
Consumers can purchase “ABC’s Down By The Bayou” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “ABC’s Down By The Bayou,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
