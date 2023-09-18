LaDwyina Tolar-Slater’s Newly Released “Beautiful for Christ: O Worship The Lord In The Beauty Of Holiness” is an Encouraging Opportunity for Spiritual Growth
“Beautiful for Christ: O Worship The Lord In The Beauty Of Holiness,” from Christian Faith Publishing author LaDwyina Tolar-Slater, is a celebration of God’s word and His will as the author shares a powerful message of encouragement for those seeking a deeper connection and rejuvenation of faith.
North Chicago, IL, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Beautiful for Christ: O Worship The Lord In The Beauty Of Holiness”: a potent reminder of the need to be active in one’s pursuit of purpose in God’s name. “Beautiful for Christ: O Worship The Lord In The Beauty Of Holiness” is the creation of published author LaDwyina Tolar-Slater, a graduate of Roosevelt University and Worsham College of Mortuary Science. Soon after receiving her licenses as a funeral director and embalmer, LaDwyina founded Westgate Funerals and Tributes and began serving and comforting the hearts of many bereaved families for more than thirty years until her retirement in 2018.
Tolar-Slater shares, “The Holy Spirit visited me again while I was awake. It was a vision; the white cursive message floated in the air, God is amazing the Holy Spirit spoke to me and He can speak to you also. Previously I received a vivid dream from God while sleeping. I was given instructions to write. After awaking in the darkness of early morning I could not return to my slumber until I began writing down God’s instructions that included the title Beautiful for Christ and the divisions with detailed topics to complete God’s will.
“God wants us to worship Him in truth and in the beauty of holiness, and to let your light shine for the world to see. Beautiful for Christ will teach you how to internalize God’s Holy Word and how to ask for and receive wisdom and understanding from the Holy Spirit. Commit yourself to God and learn the steps to become beautiful for Christ and let your light shine for the world to see.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LaDwyina Tolar-Slater’s new book is celebrated simply by Pastor Eugene Roberson of the First Corinthian M.B. Church in North Chicago, IL, “Beautiful for Christ is an awesome book!”
Pastor Dr. Fragier L. Funches of the Greater St. John Church of God in Christ in Chicago, IL shares, “Beautiful for Christ is a beautiful Exposition and an in-depth Dissertation prepared by Deaconess LaDwyina Slater. This awesome woman of God has done an extensive work in putting this book together. Her Exegesis is on par with Biblical doctrine. It is obvious that she allowed the Holy Spirit to release what was in her heart concerning Jesus and her desire to share it with the world. Her love for Jesus is crystal clear. Whoever reads this book will be edified and blessed. I pray that it will draw souls to Jesus. The Lord bless thee, and keep thee: The Lord make his face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee: The Lord lift up his countenance upon thee, and give thee peace.”
Consumers can purchase “Beautiful for Christ: O Worship The Lord In The Beauty Of Holiness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beautiful for Christ: O Worship The Lord In The Beauty Of Holiness,” contact LaDwyina Tolar- Slater at beautifulforchrist1@gmail.com or the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
