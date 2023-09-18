LaDwyina Tolar-Slater’s Newly Released “Beautiful for Christ: O Worship The Lord In The Beauty Of Holiness” is an Encouraging Opportunity for Spiritual Growth

“Beautiful for Christ: O Worship The Lord In The Beauty Of Holiness,” from Christian Faith Publishing author LaDwyina Tolar-Slater, is a celebration of God’s word and His will as the author shares a powerful message of encouragement for those seeking a deeper connection and rejuvenation of faith.