Robert S. Brown’s Newly Released "Israel: God’s Miraculous Conquest: Jesus: God’s Son Revealed" is an Informative Celebration of Christ’s Victory Over Sin
“Israel: God’s Miraculous Conquest: Jesus: God’s Son Revealed,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert S. Brown, is a helpful resource for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the key events that foretold the sacrifice God offered the world.
Spartanburg, SC, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Israel: God’s Miraculous Conquest: Jesus: God’s Son Revealed”: an articulate study of foundational truths of Christianity. “Israel: God’s Miraculous Conquest: Jesus: God’s Son Revealed” is the creation of published author Robert S. Brown, who has a PhD in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech. He was awarded twenty-one patents while working in textile research. The author was a trustee and Sunday school teacher at Covenant Baptist Church.
Brown shares, “The events leading up to the revealing of Jesus is the greatest story ever told.
“The book begins with the miracles that God gave the nation of Israel from the time he left Egypt to the reign of King Ahab. Describing some of the tremendous miracles and conquests that God provided the people.
“Highlighting the revelation of Jesus and what was necessary for his victory over sin. God paid for this by sending his son to sacrifice for all sin.
“That is why we have victory over sin.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert S. Brown’s new book offers readers an opportunity for gratitude and understanding of God’s sacrifice.
Consumers can purchase “Israel: God’s Miraculous Conquest: Jesus: God’s Son Revealed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Israel: God’s Miraculous Conquest: Jesus: God’s Son Revealed,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
