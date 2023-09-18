Melvyn G. Robinson’s Newly Released “S.O.S.: Save Our Seeds” is an Impactful Message for Upcoming Generations
“S.O.S.: Save Our Seeds: 'There is nothing new under the sun.' Know that the past is our greatest teacher.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melvyn G. Robinson is an honest discussion of challenges facing our youth in America paired with insightful personal experiences in a compelling autobiographical work.
Memphis, TN, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “S.O.S.: Save Our Seeds: 'There is nothing new under the sun.' Know that the past is our greatest teacher.”: a clear message of encouragement and understanding. “S.O.S.: Save Our Seeds: 'There is nothing new under the sun.' Know that the past is our greatest teacher.” is the creation of published author Melvyn G. Robinson, a dedicated husband and father who grew up in South Memphis.
Robinson shares, “My reason for writing this book is to share my experiences with the hope that someone reading it will appreciate the fact that one can change for the better. Our young men and women are facing insurmountable odds of surviving in our communities.
“I read a report from the Centers for Disease Control, which states the US saw the highest rate of gun-related deaths in more than twenty-five years. Firearm murders increased most among youth and young adults—40 percent for those ten to twenty-four. The increases were also highest for people of color. Rates of homicide involving Black males ages ten to twenty-four years were already twenty-one times as high as white males of the same age. Crime as a whole is on the increase.
“Long-standing systemic inequities and structural racism limit economic and education opportunities. They contribute to unfair and avoidable health disparities among some racial and ethnic groups. So I’m sending out the SOS (Save Our Seeds).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melvyn G. Robinson’s new book portrays a man’s journey of personal and spiritual growth with layers of impactful lessons of faith.
Consumers can purchase “S.O.S.: Save Our Seeds: 'There is nothing new under the sun.' Know that the past is our greatest teacher.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “S.O.S.: Save Our Seeds: 'There is nothing new under the sun.' Know that the past is our greatest teacher.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
