Melvyn G. Robinson’s Newly Released “S.O.S.: Save Our Seeds” is an Impactful Message for Upcoming Generations

“S.O.S.: Save Our Seeds: 'There is nothing new under the sun.' Know that the past is our greatest teacher.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melvyn G. Robinson is an honest discussion of challenges facing our youth in America paired with insightful personal experiences in a compelling autobiographical work.