Marvin D. Pipher’s Newly Released "Little Elf Learns the True Meaning of Christmas: A Book of Short Stories" is an Enjoyable Christmas Treasury
“Little Elf Learns the True Meaning of Christmas: A Book of Short Stories,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marvin D. Pipher, offers readers a fun selection of faith filled Christmas tales that celebrate the reason for the season.
Houston, TX, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Little Elf Learns the True Meaning of Christmas: A Book of Short Stories”: a delightful reading experience for young and old to share during the Christmas season. “Little Elf Learns the True Meaning of Christmas: A Book of Short Stories” is the creation of published author Marvin D. Pipher, who graduated from the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) just as the space race was getting underway in the 1960s. He was soon drawn into that effort and subsequently spent his career as an electrical engineer working on many of NASA’s manned space programs, including Saturn/Apollo, Skylab, Space Shuttle, and Space Station Freedom/International Space Station.
Pipher shares, “Neen, dubbed Little Elf because of her small stature, had worked all year on one of Santa’s assembly lines, wrapping dolls for delivery on Christmas Eve, and she was proud of what she had accomplished. But something puzzled her. Why, she wondered, did Santa’s elves work so long and so hard, without complaint, just to make the world’s children happy on one day of the year? It didn’t make any sense to her. What is so special about that day? She’d asked just about everyone she knew, but no one seemed to know or, if they knew, they wouldn’t tell her.
“Finally, on Christmas Eve, curiosity got the better of her, and she decided to find out for herself. She knew she didn’t have the nerve to ask Santa Clause a big question like that. So she waited until Santa’s sleigh was fully loaded and then stowed away, hoping to find out what Santa was up to and why he did it.
“That led to a harrowing flight, at the end of which she hadn’t learned a thing. Her quest was almost over, and her hopes were fading when fate stepped in and turned her world upside down. It was then that through skill and daring she finally learned the true meaning of Christmas. The question was: Now that she knew, how could she get home because Santa Claus and his sleigh had left without her?
“The six curious stories in part two tell us the author’s truths about Cinderella, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Little Red Riding Hood, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and Old King Cole. Some of these stories, although interesting, may be too shocking for little minds. But still, as parents, it’s always better to know than to wonder.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marvin D. Pipher’s new book will delight the imagination as readers unlock a collection of heartfelt Christmas narratives.
Consumers can purchase “Little Elf Learns the True Meaning of Christmas: A Book of Short Stories” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Elf Learns the True Meaning of Christmas: A Book of Short Stories,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
