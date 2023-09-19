Godwin Airuoyuwa’s Newly Released “Cancer Diagnosis Is a 'Death Sentence': But There Is Recourse for the Faithful in Christ” is a Thought-Provoking Memoir

“Cancer Diagnosis Is a 'Death Sentence': But There Is Recourse for the Faithful in Christ,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Godwin Airuoyuwa, is a deeply personal and spiritually charged account of one man’s battle against a shocking diagnosis.