Godwin Airuoyuwa’s Newly Released “Cancer Diagnosis Is a 'Death Sentence': But There Is Recourse for the Faithful in Christ” is a Thought-Provoking Memoir
“Cancer Diagnosis Is a 'Death Sentence': But There Is Recourse for the Faithful in Christ,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Godwin Airuoyuwa, is a deeply personal and spiritually charged account of one man’s battle against a shocking diagnosis.
New York, NY, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Cancer Diagnosis Is a 'Death Sentence': But There Is Recourse for the Faithful in Christ”: a message of encouragement for anyone facing similar health concerns. “Cancer Diagnosis Is a 'Death Sentence': But There Is Recourse for the Faithful in Christ” is the creation of published author Godwin Airuoyuwa, a retired Nigerian-Canadian licensed engineer, who obtained his bachelor’s degree (B.Eng.) in civil engineering, in 1980, from the University of Benin in Nigeria. He moved to Canada with his family in 2007 after working in Nigeria for twenty-seven years. He is married to Osaseri Airuoyuwa, and they are blessed with three adult children and a grandchild. Godwin is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Christian Counselling at the Canada Christian College, Canada, hoping to specialize in addiction counselling.
Airuoyuwa shares, “You get hit with cancer, considered a terminal disease; and you are left wondering, Is this the end of the road for me? But then, you realize, as a believer, that the disease considered terminal by man is not necessarily terminal with God. This was my state of mind in 2016 when I was diagnosed with stage 2 prostate cancer. The confusion, fear, and anxiety that followed the diagnosis made it look to me like a death sentence.
“As a believer, I know that God can do all things, and He is always faithful in keeping His promises. But am I faithful enough to trust Him with my problems? If ever I was to answer this question, this diagnosis was the opportunity. So I resolved to see it as a test of my faith.
“For those who may say that cancer is now treatable, the following quotation from the America Cancer Society (ACS) will give you an idea of the true state of affairs: 'In 2004, 21 out of 100 people diagnosed with lung cancer were living 3 years after their diagnosis. By 2018, that number had risen to 31 out of 100 people.' This report was meant to show progress in the fight against lung cancer. Notice however that out of one hundred patients diagnosed, sixty-nine died after diagnosis; only thirty-one were found still living three years later. What is not reported is the quality of life of these thirty-one and what happened to them after three years. If the efficacy of any treatment is only 31 percent and it is efficient only for three years, it is as good as administering placebos.
“The doctors recommended surgery or radiation therapy for my problem, but I chose none because I had no faith in any of them; the Scripture says that believers shall live by their own faith. Instead, I sought the mind of God, and He chose a pathway for me. This book explains that pathway, and how it can be sought. It also reminds all especially the faithful in Christ that God makes a way even where there seems to be none.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Godwin Airuoyuwa’s new book presents a compelling discussion of living a faith-centered life.
Consumers can purchase “Cancer Diagnosis Is a 'Death Sentence': But There Is Recourse for the Faithful in Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cancer Diagnosis Is a 'Death Sentence': But There Is Recourse for the Faithful in Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Airuoyuwa shares, “You get hit with cancer, considered a terminal disease; and you are left wondering, Is this the end of the road for me? But then, you realize, as a believer, that the disease considered terminal by man is not necessarily terminal with God. This was my state of mind in 2016 when I was diagnosed with stage 2 prostate cancer. The confusion, fear, and anxiety that followed the diagnosis made it look to me like a death sentence.
“As a believer, I know that God can do all things, and He is always faithful in keeping His promises. But am I faithful enough to trust Him with my problems? If ever I was to answer this question, this diagnosis was the opportunity. So I resolved to see it as a test of my faith.
“For those who may say that cancer is now treatable, the following quotation from the America Cancer Society (ACS) will give you an idea of the true state of affairs: 'In 2004, 21 out of 100 people diagnosed with lung cancer were living 3 years after their diagnosis. By 2018, that number had risen to 31 out of 100 people.' This report was meant to show progress in the fight against lung cancer. Notice however that out of one hundred patients diagnosed, sixty-nine died after diagnosis; only thirty-one were found still living three years later. What is not reported is the quality of life of these thirty-one and what happened to them after three years. If the efficacy of any treatment is only 31 percent and it is efficient only for three years, it is as good as administering placebos.
“The doctors recommended surgery or radiation therapy for my problem, but I chose none because I had no faith in any of them; the Scripture says that believers shall live by their own faith. Instead, I sought the mind of God, and He chose a pathway for me. This book explains that pathway, and how it can be sought. It also reminds all especially the faithful in Christ that God makes a way even where there seems to be none.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Godwin Airuoyuwa’s new book presents a compelling discussion of living a faith-centered life.
Consumers can purchase “Cancer Diagnosis Is a 'Death Sentence': But There Is Recourse for the Faithful in Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cancer Diagnosis Is a 'Death Sentence': But There Is Recourse for the Faithful in Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories