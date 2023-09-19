Evangelist Detra Lewis’s Newly Released “365 Pray it, Read it, Speak it: Daily Devotional” is a Powerful Devotional That Will Uplift and Comfort
“365 Pray it, Read it, Speak it: Daily Devotional,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Evangelist Detra Lewis, is a touching arrangement of devotions meant to help readers work through complex experiences with the comfort of Christ on their side.
Irving, TX, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “365 Pray it, Read it, Speak it: Daily Devotional”: a heartfelt message of empowerment for each day of the year. “365 Pray it, Read it, Speak it: Daily Devotional” is the creation of published author Evangelist Detra Lewis, was born and raised in Dallas, Texas, and has since made Atlanta, Georgia, her place of residence. Detra was raised by her mother, Alma; her grandmother Corma Jean; and her Aunt Gloria.
Lewis shares, “This book was written during one of the toughest trials in my life as I watched daily my aunt who I loved like my own mother battled adversity. I watched as she was ushered into the presence of God as God called her home. I will never forget the time we spent together in the summer of 2022. This book, 365 Pray It, Read It, Speak It, reminds you daily that your voice has power—granted and given to you by God Almighty.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evangelist Detra Lewis’s new book draws from the author’s personal faith and life experiences to bring a fresh and nurturing resource for daily spiritual fulfillment.
Consumers can purchase “365 Pray it, Read it, Speak it: Daily Devotional” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “365 Pray it, Read it, Speak it: Daily Devotional,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
