Kathleen Butcher’s New Book, "Hey, Look At Me!" is an Adorable Story About All Sorts of Animals That Can be Found on a Farm, and the Different Sounds They Make
Yellville, AR, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kathleen Butcher, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and previously a student at Baylor University has completed her most recent book, “Hey, Look At Me!”: a charming tale set on a typical farm that explores all the different animals that live there, and what sorts of noises they create.
Born in Fort Worth, Texas, author Kathleen Butcher has always been a reader, a writer, and a dreamer. Her love for reading began when her mom, Beverly, would read Winnie the Pooh to her and her brother. From there, she discovered writing and, at the age of eight, she wrote her first story on some notebook paper and dreamed of one day becoming a writer. Outside of writing, Butcher enjoys spending time with her family, which includes her husband, Brandon, and six-month-old daughter, Emery, as well as her three dogs, Charlie, Klonx, and Liberty. The author is learning to carry on her grandmother’s favorite hobby, cross-stitching and currently, she enjoys being a stay-at-home mom.
Butcher shares, “Little ones will love each unique animal and learning about farm animals and their sounds. Parents will enjoy spending time helping to build their little one’s knowledge and vocabulary about farm animals with this fun and easy-to-read book. This book, if read at a quick enough pace, creates a rhythm for any time.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kathleen Butcher’s book is based on a song that the author created to help her daughter fall asleep and is inspired by the author’s desire to bring her parenting journey to life via an easy-to-read children’s book that will be enjoyable for both children and parents alike. With vibrant and colorful artwork that will help capture the imaginations of young readers, “Hey, Look At Me!” is sure to delight readers of all ages and help them to become interested in reading.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Hey, Look At Me!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Born in Fort Worth, Texas, author Kathleen Butcher has always been a reader, a writer, and a dreamer. Her love for reading began when her mom, Beverly, would read Winnie the Pooh to her and her brother. From there, she discovered writing and, at the age of eight, she wrote her first story on some notebook paper and dreamed of one day becoming a writer. Outside of writing, Butcher enjoys spending time with her family, which includes her husband, Brandon, and six-month-old daughter, Emery, as well as her three dogs, Charlie, Klonx, and Liberty. The author is learning to carry on her grandmother’s favorite hobby, cross-stitching and currently, she enjoys being a stay-at-home mom.
Butcher shares, “Little ones will love each unique animal and learning about farm animals and their sounds. Parents will enjoy spending time helping to build their little one’s knowledge and vocabulary about farm animals with this fun and easy-to-read book. This book, if read at a quick enough pace, creates a rhythm for any time.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kathleen Butcher’s book is based on a song that the author created to help her daughter fall asleep and is inspired by the author’s desire to bring her parenting journey to life via an easy-to-read children’s book that will be enjoyable for both children and parents alike. With vibrant and colorful artwork that will help capture the imaginations of young readers, “Hey, Look At Me!” is sure to delight readers of all ages and help them to become interested in reading.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Hey, Look At Me!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories