Chandra Nelson’s New Book, "Sherry and the Sheep," is an Adorable Story of a Young Girl Who Makes It Her Mission to Help Her Friend Count Past Ten Before Falling Asleep
Warner Robins, GA, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Chandra Nelson, an author, inventor, and entrepreneur, has completed her most recent book, “Sherry and the Sheep”: a charming story of a young girl who tries to help her best friend count past ten before he falls asleep each night.
Author Chandra Nelson grew up in a rural area of Davisboro, Georgia, where she attended and graduated from Washington County High School. From there, she also attended Gordon State College, where she received her associate degree in business administration, and Georgia Southwestern University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in human resource management.
“Sherry has difficulties getting her friend Sheep to count past ten before he drifts off to sleep,” writes Nelson. “Night after night, they count and count, and like all the other nights before, Sheep is asleep at the number ten. That is until one night, he adds one more number, then another and then another.”
Published by Fulton Books, Chandra Nelson’s book was inspired by the author’s students, and her desire to help them engage with the use of imagery and witty wordplay as they read, as well as show them that with just a bit of effort and imagination, their minds are limitless in achieving their goals.
With vibrant artwork to help bring Chandra’s tale to life, “Sherry and the Sheep” is sure to delight readers of all ages, capturing their hearts and imaginations as they follow along on Sherry’s attempts to help Sheep.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Sherry and the Sheep” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
