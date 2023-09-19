Author Allen Rolle’s New Book, “THE TREE OF ENLIGHTENMENT,” Follows a Group of Birds Whose Lives Are Forever Changed by a Special Tree That Helps Them Learn and Grow

Recent release “THE TREE OF ENLIGHTENMENT,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Allen Rolle, is a heartwarming story of a group of birds who gather at a special tree in order to better themselves, bonded together through their desire to achieve success, a better life, and ultimately overcome their struggles together.