Author Allen Rolle’s New Book, “THE TREE OF ENLIGHTENMENT,” Follows a Group of Birds Whose Lives Are Forever Changed by a Special Tree That Helps Them Learn and Grow
Recent release “THE TREE OF ENLIGHTENMENT,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Allen Rolle, is a heartwarming story of a group of birds who gather at a special tree in order to better themselves, bonded together through their desire to achieve success, a better life, and ultimately overcome their struggles together.
Bronx, NY, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Allen Rolle has completed his new book, “THE TREE OF ENLIGHTENMENT”: a captivating story of a group of birds whose lives are forever changed by a special place that grants them the opportunity to learn and grow, while relying on each other.
“‘The Tree’ is a place where birds can achieve their potential due to the dedication of birds who believe that learning is the key to success,” shares Rolle. “Sometimes, it takes the appreciation of struggles to achieve progress. It takes trust and dedication by others who you may not believe have your best interest. It takes belief in yourself and the willingness to learn in ways you never thought you could to assist in your growth.
“Through humor, trust, and faith, the birds of the Tree find that they can achieve the type of changes in their lives that will be beneficial in years to come. ‘The Tree’ will make you laugh, cry, and shake your head. More importantly, it will entertain you in familiar and simple ways that will have you thinking for years to come.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Allen Rolle’s encouraging tale is a poignant and character-driven novel that is sure to leave readers spellbound, weaving an unforgettable journey of friendship and personal growth that is sure to remain with them long after its beautiful and stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “THE TREE OF ENLIGHTENMENT” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
