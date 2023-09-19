Author Mike Wallace’s New Book, "Brooke, Reagan, and The Laundry Basket," is a Charming and Humorous Children’s Story About Two Sisters Who Learn a Lesson Together
Recent release “Brooke, Reagan, and The Laundry Basket,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mike Wallace, was written based on the day-to-day, funny but teaching moments that the author and his daughters get involved in around the house.
New Bern, NC, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mike Wallace has completed his new book, “Brooke, Reagan, and The Laundry Basket”: an endearing children’s book written to share the humor and inspire readers to cherish the moments they share with their kids, no matter the age they are.
Author Mike Wallace is a people person that has been blessed immensely in the people relationship business for forty-two years. His interest in making an impact on those he has come into contact with has allowed him to create a lasting legacy in the lives of many whom he has briefly had the pleasure to connect with. Many of the same people have stayed in his life for over forty years. He is driven by his trust in God, his love for his kids, and being remembered for being honest and fair to everyone.
Wallace writes, “’Yes,’ the laundry basket replied, ‘he lives in the dryer, waiting for it to stop spinning so he can sit on the warm clothes and sleep. When your parents take the clothes out of the dryer and put them in the basket, Mr. Wrinkles will soon follow so he can stay warm, but in doing so, he leaves unwanted creases in your clothes that don’t look good when you put them on. He isn’t mean, he just does this to stay warm. If you and Reagan help me fold the clothes, Mr. Wrinkles will go back to the dryer where he can wait for your mom and dad to turn the heat back on.’ Brooke and Reagan looked at each other with the biggest smiles on their faces, and together, they began folding the warm clothes that were in the basket, just like their mom and dad had shown them. Shortly after all the warm clothes had been properly folded and put away, the basket was empty. ‘Thanks for all your help,’ said the laundry basket, ‘I very much appreciate it!’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mike Wallace’s memorable tale features detailed illustrations that help to bring the story to life.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “Brooke, Reagan, and The Laundry Basket” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
