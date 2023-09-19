Author Karen Sykes’s New Book, "Helpful Hattie," is an Engaging Story of a Young Girl Who Tries to Help Her Neighbors But Accidentally Does More Harm Than Good
Recent release “Helpful Hattie,” from Covenant Books author Karen Sykes, is a charming story that follows a little girl named Hattie, who wants to do good deeds by helping out her neighbors. As she goes about her day and does her best to help everyone, she soon learns an important lesson and vows to be more helpful in the future.
Pinellas Park, FL, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Karen Sykes, a devoted Christian mother who enjoys teaching and helping younger children learn life lessons, has completed her new book, “Helpful Hattie”: a charming story of a young girl who learns valuable lessons throughout the day while she tries to help each of her neighbors.
“This story is about a 10-year-old little girl named Hattie who loves helping her neighbors,” writes Sykes. “On a hot summer day, Hattie sets out to take a short walk in her quiet neighborhood and discovers that her neighbors are in need of assistance. Being the helpful person that she is, Hattie decides to lend a helping hand. While her efforts are appreciated, little does she know that things are about to take a turn…”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Karen Sykes’s new book reveals the importance of knowing the best way to be of help to someone before providing help, and always remaining honest if a mistake is made. With vibrant and colorful artwork that helps to bring Sykes’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to be delighted by “Helpful Hattie” and want to revisit this thrilling story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Helpful Hattie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
