Author Karen Sykes’s New Book, "Helpful Hattie," is an Engaging Story of a Young Girl Who Tries to Help Her Neighbors But Accidentally Does More Harm Than Good

Recent release “Helpful Hattie,” from Covenant Books author Karen Sykes, is a charming story that follows a little girl named Hattie, who wants to do good deeds by helping out her neighbors. As she goes about her day and does her best to help everyone, she soon learns an important lesson and vows to be more helpful in the future.