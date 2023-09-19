Author Lori Lynn’s New Book, "Seasons Reasons; Through the Eyes of a Child," Centers Around a Mother and Her Daughter Who Work Together to Decorate for Christmas
Recent release “Seasons Reasons; Through the Eyes of a Child,” from Covenant Books author Lori Lynn, follows a little girl who does her best to help her mother prepare for Christmas. Inspired by the author's own experiences decorating for Christmas with her daughter, “Seasons Reasons; Through the Eyes of a Child” is a beautiful story of a child discovering what the true meaning of Christmas is.
Green Bay, WI, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lori Lynn has completed her new book, “Seasons Reasons; Through the Eyes of a Child”: a charming story of a young girl and her mother who work together to set up their Christmas decorations and prepare for the upcoming holiday.
Born and raised in De Pere, Wisconsin, author Lori Lynn’s strong faith, adventuresome spirit, and love of nature has led to many unforgettable and, at times, unbelievable moments. In her free time, the author likes to go kayaking and zip lining, taking long walks with her grandpup, and watching her grandson play sports. Now enjoying retired life with Randy, her husband of over forty years, they feel truly blessed to have their daughter and her family living just minutes away.
“The story contained in these pages was based on a real-life event—a precious moment between mother and daughter as we put up our Christmas tree to surprise daddy, who was working late that day,” writes Lynn. “A few days later, a sudden awakening occurred in the middle of the night with words flooding my mind! Verse after verse unfolded until ‘Seasons Reasons: Through the Eyes of a Child’ was born!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lori Lynn’s new book is an adorable story that will help engage parents and children, helping them to imagine the feelings, the expressions, and the love that was shared on that special day over thirty-five years ago. With colorful artwork to help bring Lynn’s story to life, “Seasons Reasons; Through the Eyes of a Child” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages and leave them wanting to relive this engaging story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Seasons Reasons; Through the Eyes of a Child” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
