Author Lori Lynn’s New Book, "Seasons Reasons; Through the Eyes of a Child," Centers Around a Mother and Her Daughter Who Work Together to Decorate for Christmas

Recent release “Seasons Reasons; Through the Eyes of a Child,” from Covenant Books author Lori Lynn, follows a little girl who does her best to help her mother prepare for Christmas. Inspired by the author's own experiences decorating for Christmas with her daughter, “Seasons Reasons; Through the Eyes of a Child” is a beautiful story of a child discovering what the true meaning of Christmas is.