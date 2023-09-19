Author Mark Levy’s New Book, "Stuck in Drive: Live, Learn, Crash, Burn," is a Testimonial-Based Personal Development Book Based on the Author's Own Struggles and Triumphs

Recent release “Stuck in Drive: Live, Learn, Crash, Burn,” from Page Publishing author Mark Levy, reveals the principles that took the author from being on the verge of going to prison to earning a bachelor’s degree in sociology and finding success. Through his story, Levy teaches readers how to navigate life by identifying one's purpose, taking on personal responsibility, and building faith in God.