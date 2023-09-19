Author Mark Levy’s New Book, "Stuck in Drive: Live, Learn, Crash, Burn," is a Testimonial-Based Personal Development Book Based on the Author's Own Struggles and Triumphs
Recent release “Stuck in Drive: Live, Learn, Crash, Burn,” from Page Publishing author Mark Levy, reveals the principles that took the author from being on the verge of going to prison to earning a bachelor’s degree in sociology and finding success. Through his story, Levy teaches readers how to navigate life by identifying one's purpose, taking on personal responsibility, and building faith in God.
Bronx, NY, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mark Levy, a serial entrepreneur who holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology, has completed his new book, “Stuck in Drive: Live, Learn, Crash, Burn”: a thought-provoking testimonial to the power of education, faith, and self-awareness that helped to drive the author to success, and how readers can harness these attributes in their own lives to attain their own triumphs over their struggles in life.
Author Mark Levy has always been passionate about empowering people to fulfill their true destinies and is why he is loved and highly respected among his peers. Having worked in many different career fields, including starting companies and businesses of his own, he understands the pressures others go through in life. This is why he has decided to share his story, in hopes that young readers will be able to learn from his many mistakes, see the value in their education, gain more self-awareness at an early age, and never be afraid to chase their dreams.
“One of the things I have always embraced the most since the age of early comprehension was learning,” writes Levy. “It’s pretty obvious that education is key to becoming successful in America and across the world. However, the sad part about it is that not all my fellow brothers and sisters around the world, who are minorities, would agree with me. Statements like ‘It’s not what you know, it’s who you know’ that open up doors for people to make it in this world. This applies to the mass majority of people in this world. Personally, I was never one to believe in social norms without questioning their origin. I always found value in going beyond what was presented to me in search of deeper meaning.”
Levy continues, “Every minority faces odds in this country, including stereotypes that many fall victim to in addition to the legal injustices throughout the nation. If it were not for my mother having the smarts to put me in school, I would have never learned the importance of education. I thank God for giving me the ability to pay attention to all things around me because it has made me become aware of how vital information is to our world. Therefore, to acquire it meant becoming knowledgeable, whether I chose to apply the information or pass it on.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mark Levy’s enthralling tale will reveal the key steps required to put one’s life in drive and find a path forward through life’s challenges to discover what successes and happiness lie ahead. Expertly paced and eye-opening, Levy shares his story in the hopes of encouraging readers to follow in his footsteps and fulfill their lifelong dreams by investing in their most important aspect: themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Stuck in Drive: Live, Learn, Crash, Burn” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Mark Levy has always been passionate about empowering people to fulfill their true destinies and is why he is loved and highly respected among his peers. Having worked in many different career fields, including starting companies and businesses of his own, he understands the pressures others go through in life. This is why he has decided to share his story, in hopes that young readers will be able to learn from his many mistakes, see the value in their education, gain more self-awareness at an early age, and never be afraid to chase their dreams.
“One of the things I have always embraced the most since the age of early comprehension was learning,” writes Levy. “It’s pretty obvious that education is key to becoming successful in America and across the world. However, the sad part about it is that not all my fellow brothers and sisters around the world, who are minorities, would agree with me. Statements like ‘It’s not what you know, it’s who you know’ that open up doors for people to make it in this world. This applies to the mass majority of people in this world. Personally, I was never one to believe in social norms without questioning their origin. I always found value in going beyond what was presented to me in search of deeper meaning.”
Levy continues, “Every minority faces odds in this country, including stereotypes that many fall victim to in addition to the legal injustices throughout the nation. If it were not for my mother having the smarts to put me in school, I would have never learned the importance of education. I thank God for giving me the ability to pay attention to all things around me because it has made me become aware of how vital information is to our world. Therefore, to acquire it meant becoming knowledgeable, whether I chose to apply the information or pass it on.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mark Levy’s enthralling tale will reveal the key steps required to put one’s life in drive and find a path forward through life’s challenges to discover what successes and happiness lie ahead. Expertly paced and eye-opening, Levy shares his story in the hopes of encouraging readers to follow in his footsteps and fulfill their lifelong dreams by investing in their most important aspect: themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Stuck in Drive: Live, Learn, Crash, Burn” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories