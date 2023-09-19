Jeremy Eichenberger’s New Book, "An Odyssey of Oddities," is a Sincere and Lively Collection of Stories That Highlights the Author’s Wacky and Dangerous Adventures
Recent release “An Odyssey of Oddities,” from Page Publishing author Jeremy Eichenberger, is a gripping and impressive compilation of stories that showcase the author’s wild and crazy ride through life.
Columbia, SC, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeremy Eichenberger, an Alaska native, has completed his new book, “An Odyssey of Oddities”: a remarkable selection of memories and images from the author’s eccentric life.
Eichenberger writes, “Originally this book started off as a series of sloppy letters I had written to my son, Kaydin Broady Eichenberger. I started writing these letters because I was convinced I wouldn’t be around to see him grow up. In fact, to be honest, most days I thought it would have been better if I wasn’t. I truly believed I had nothing left to continue going. I simply couldn’t find any joy. By the end of this book, I hope you can see the message I am writing to all the lost and broken fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jeremy Eichenberger’s authentic stories are all about the dangerous, yet exciting ways, he learned all of life’s lessons. This book serves as a beacon of truth for all those who are in need of it. Eichenberger writes with candor and brings readers into his precarious world. While at times sad, this book is a collection of inspiration and provides a fresh look at the many problems people face during grand adventures.
Eichenberger uses his simple and straightforward writing to appeal to all readers. He writes, “Writing this book has been very cathartic for me and has allowed me to finally forgive myself and others for so many things. It has sparked a passion in me to finally start living again. I hope this will help at least one person. I wrote this for those who are lost and are seeking something to be hopeful for.” With so much life advice packed inside there is sure to be something every reader can learn.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “An Odyssey of Oddities” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
