Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Rainbows & Sunsets - Poems" by Karon Adela Galloway
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Rainbows & Sunsets, Poems by Karon Adela Galloway.
Oxford, United Kingdom, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "Rainbows & Sunsets"
An extract from the title poem of the book:
Even when it rains
And the sun shines
There is magic
In the sky
And when the
Sun sets
There is always hope
For another day
Until we die…
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (112 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 0.66 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800946217
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/RANDS
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About the Author
Karon Adela Galloway, also know as Lunar K., was born July 1972 in Wolverhampton, West Midlands. She spent some of her childhood in Telford, Shropshire. At the age of 9, she began writing poetry, including dance.
At the age of 17, she moved to Coventry to study Dance and Performing Arts. At the age of 19, she moved to Holland to pursue a career in dance.
In 1996, she returned to the UK to give birth to her first daughter. That same year, she had some poems published in a book for Amnesty International, A Year Against Racism. In 2003, she obtained a Mind Millenium award and ran a creative music and art workshop for young people, raising their awareness of mental health issues. In 2006, after the birth of her 3rd daughter, she published her first book, entitled Angels, Fairies, Mermaids & Warriors.
After several more published books, she now lives in London, where she continues to write poetry.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
