JoyAI Introduces Advanced Generative AI Stack for Salesforce
With a goal to connect businesses with generative AI in meaningful ways, they’re working to reshape how it’s perceived and help customers see past the novelty of it all.
San Antonio, TX, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In the ever-evolving world of business, staying competitive requires dynamic solutions. Today, JoyAI Group, Inc., a leader in Generative Artificial Intelligence, announced its suite of AI tools specifically designed for Salesforce. The generative AI stack aims to provide businesses with pragmatic tools to better utilize the potential of AI.
The suite is designed to cater to both small businesses and larger enterprises, ensuring they remain agile and competitive in today's rapid market changes.
Key Offerings from JoyAI:
- JoyAI Assistants: A personalized AI assistant for every employee, seamlessly integrated within Salesforce.
- JoyAI Apps: Next-gen applications built atop AI, designed to increase website traffic, streamline lead processes, and boost overall sales performance.
- JoyAI Co-Pilots: Trained large language models that work alongside your employees.
- JoyAI Builder: A range of plug-and-play capabilities leveraging the Salesforce platform you’re already familiar with.
- JoyAI Plugins: Extend your JoyAI products with specific functionality your business needs.
- AI Services: Professional services include managed services, model training, embeddings, app development, and co-pilot development.
"AI is more than just a buzzword; it’s a cognitive force multiplier. With JoyAI,
businesses can fully harness this power, augmenting their processes and gaining a clear competitive edge," says Rob Martinez, founder of JoyAI.
Key features that set JoyAI apart include:
- Model Agnosticism - The flexibility to not be limited to just one large language model provider, allowing businesses to stay on the cutting edge of technological advancements.
- Human Efficiency - By introducing new capabilities, JoyAI aims to minimize human reliance on existing automations, shifting cognitive tasks to AI, resulting in heightened productivity and insights.
- Solutions for Every Business - From startups to well-established corporations, JoyAI has solutions.
Reflecting on the importance of AI in modern business strategies, Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce said, "Everybody needs to become AI-first." Notably, Salesforce also announced the launch of the Einstein 1 Platform and the Co-Pilot Studio at Dreamforce today.
For further information or to keep abreast of the latest developments from JoyAI, please visit their website and follow their social media channels.
For media and other inquiries, contact: press@findjoyai.com.
About JoyAI Group, Inc.
Established by serial entrepreneur Rob Martinez, in San Antonio, Texas, JoyAI Group, Inc. has consistently been at the cutting edge of AI innovation. With a keen focus on enhancing processes and increasing productivity, the company stands as a beacon of innovation in the world of AI for business.
Contact
Rob Martinez
210-262-0138
https://findjoyai.com
Categories