Systweak Software Releases New Android App – Whats Chat App Recovery
The app assists users in viewing deleted WhatsApp messages and media files.
Jaipur, India, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software, a leading IT Solutions and services organization, has announced the launch of a new Android app called “Whats Chat App Recovery.” The app lets users undelete WhatsApp messages & data that have been deleted by the sender.
With Whats Chat App Recovery, users can easily view WhatsApp messages, photos, videos and audio files that have been deleted by the sender. It retrieves the data by reading WhatsApp Notifications. However, it is important to note, that it can only bring back messages & files that are received after the app is installed and running in the background.
“We realize that WhatsApp messages can spark curiosity and interest among users who want to know what was sent and deleted in the chat. Considering this, Systweak Software has designed and developed Whats Chat App Recovery, an Android app that can reveal deleted WhatsApp texts and attachments in the app. We hope that our app will satisfy users’ curiosity and enhance their WhatsApp experience,” said Mr. Laxmikant Sharma, Vice President, Systweak Software.
The app has the following highlights:
● Lets users read messages which are deleted by the sender.
● Shows deleted pictures, videos & audio files.
● Helps users check the entire chat history.
● Doesn’t log any user data on its servers.
● Safe and easy to use.
● Simple & user-friendly interface.
Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO and founder, Systweak Software, further added, “We have designed the app with utmost sincerity and dedication to make it easy and effective for users to view deleted WhatsApp texts and attachments. We want our users to have a fun and satisfying WhatsApp messaging experience. It is compatible with almost all Android devices & WhatsApp versions.”
For more information, visit the official Play Store:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.whatschatundelete
About the Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 21 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. It has been featured in the “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company’s flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
