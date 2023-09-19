Apostle Ruby J. Douse’s Newly Released "My God, We Come" is a Heartfelt Call to Spiritual Arms in Hope of Encouraging a Rejuvenated Sense of Connection with God
“My God, We Come,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Apostle Ruby J. Douse, is a powerful reminder of the need for active faith and the pursuit of deepening one’s understanding of Jesus’s will.
New York, NY, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “My God, We Come”: an inspiring resource for spiritual empowerment. “My God, We Come” is the creation of published author Apostle Ruby J. Douse.
Douse shares, “This book is about the state of the church today and what we are expected to do concerning our duties of righteous living. With a mind to expect and accept special events, you I pray will read it to be filled with a treasure you seek. I pray you will find the title of this book to be your goal.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Apostle Ruby J. Douse’s new book will challenge readers to break free of complacency and strive to find one’s place within Christ.
Consumers can purchase “My God, We Come” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My God, We Come,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
