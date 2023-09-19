Joan Marie’s Newly Released "Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Cameron’s Choices" is an Enjoyable Juvenile Fiction That Promotes Positive Morals
“Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Cameron’s Choices,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joan Marie, is a creative resource for encouraging critical thinking and examining the power of choice as a young boy finds himself faced with a unique treasure hunt.
New York, NY, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Cameron’s Choices”: a fun narrative that explores key tenets of the Christian faith. “Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Cameron’s Choices” is the creation of published author Joan Marie.
Joan Marie shares, “Cameron is ten years old. He is now ready to go on Grammy’s Treasure Hunt. And what a treasure hunt it is! His adventure will take him to a very unusual baseball game that is full of excitement, danger, friends, and enemies. There are hard but necessary choices he needs to make, all in search of one of life’s most valuable treasures. Will he find the treasure? That answer depends on Cameron and the choices he makes.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joan Marie’s new book features enjoyable artwork crafted by Vicente ‘Vinny’ Navarrete.
Consumers can purchase “Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Cameron’s Choices” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Cameron’s Choices,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
