Stacy B. Shannon’s Newly Released "God’s Will and Plan for Your Life" is an Uplifting Message of Encouragement for Those Feeling Unanchored from God
“God’s Will and Plan for Your Life,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stacy B. Shannon, is a compassionate opportunity for reflection and growth as the author draws from his own experiences to offer an empowering resource that takes tough issues head on.
Saint Matthews, SC, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Will and Plan for Your Life”: a potent reminder of the strength one can draw from committing to Christ. “God’s Will and Plan for Your Life” is the creation of published author Stacy B. Shannon, who founded Life to Living Outreach Ministries, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting positive ambition, efforts, and kingdom building across the world. He’s a resident of South Carolina. He invites you to visit him at Life to Living Outreach Ministries.com as well as the Facebook page.
Shannon shares, “Will God use me for a purpose and a plan in my life? If He will, how can I know it? When I hear these questions from people, I always say, 'Yes, He will.' His personal promise is that He does have a plan and purpose for your life. Just read Jeremiah 29:11. You’re not going to understand everything that comes your way in life. Trust one thing: The same God who loved you enough to give you life loves you enough to plan for the future of the life that He has given you. God promises that if you seek Him, you will find Him; and in doing so, you will also discover His plan and purpose for your life (God’s will).
“A lot of people spend a lot of time wondering about how God’s will is an enigma that cannot be figured out. This is a very common misconception. We can figure out the plans He has for us. All the details may not be crystal clear at first because God keeps some aspects of His will to Himself; but with study and meditation of God’s Word, we can know the path to take in any given situation. He will never leave you searching for answers. You will have to spend time seeking Him for answers to your prayers; but once you do, He will never disappoint you. God is the only one who knows the plans He has for us and how they can be achieved. They are plans that hold renewed joy and peace. You must renew your mind with scripture from God.
“It’s my desire that whoever reads this book will let God show His everlasting love in a fresh, new way. No doubt, once you come to Christ and accept Him as your Savior, the most profound aspect of the Christian life is discovering that He has a will and purpose not only for your heavenly life but also for every situation you face each day.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacy B. Shannon’s new book will motivate readers in their faith as they consider the author’s deeply personal message.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Will and Plan for Your Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Will and Plan for Your Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Shannon shares, “Will God use me for a purpose and a plan in my life? If He will, how can I know it? When I hear these questions from people, I always say, 'Yes, He will.' His personal promise is that He does have a plan and purpose for your life. Just read Jeremiah 29:11. You’re not going to understand everything that comes your way in life. Trust one thing: The same God who loved you enough to give you life loves you enough to plan for the future of the life that He has given you. God promises that if you seek Him, you will find Him; and in doing so, you will also discover His plan and purpose for your life (God’s will).
“A lot of people spend a lot of time wondering about how God’s will is an enigma that cannot be figured out. This is a very common misconception. We can figure out the plans He has for us. All the details may not be crystal clear at first because God keeps some aspects of His will to Himself; but with study and meditation of God’s Word, we can know the path to take in any given situation. He will never leave you searching for answers. You will have to spend time seeking Him for answers to your prayers; but once you do, He will never disappoint you. God is the only one who knows the plans He has for us and how they can be achieved. They are plans that hold renewed joy and peace. You must renew your mind with scripture from God.
“It’s my desire that whoever reads this book will let God show His everlasting love in a fresh, new way. No doubt, once you come to Christ and accept Him as your Savior, the most profound aspect of the Christian life is discovering that He has a will and purpose not only for your heavenly life but also for every situation you face each day.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacy B. Shannon’s new book will motivate readers in their faith as they consider the author’s deeply personal message.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Will and Plan for Your Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Will and Plan for Your Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories