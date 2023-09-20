Kathleen Caponiti’s Newly Released "Watched Over" is an Engaging Memoir That Takes Readers Through a Series of Shocking Experiences
“Watched Over,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathleen Caponiti, is a celebration of all that God has provided and the unexpected experiences that would lead to a life of unshakeable faith.
New York, NY, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Watched Over”: a poignant reflection on life’s peaks and valleys. “Watched Over” is the creation of published author Kathleen Caponiti.
Caponiti shares, “During a many-faceted career in bank management, teaching, insurance adjustment, and government administration, Kathleen MacQuilliam Caponiti found time to earn a master’s degree by poring over coursework in the corners of neighborhood restaurants. She also raised a son and daughter, both of whom have established successful careers without apparent symptoms of serious neuroses. In the autumn of her life, Kathleen conducts an ongoing symposium for her grandsons and granddaughters regarding the perils of life, many of which had not been managed very well in her own youth.
“Kathleen was born in Georgetown, DC, in 1943 and has been a native of the DC suburbs in Maryland throughout her adult years. She has been married to her husband, Fred, for over fifty-five years and has raised a son and daughter and has two granddaughters and two grandsons. She continually worked for sixty years in various professions since the age of fourteen. Her first job was in a bakery, and she had careers in the insurance and banking industries. She finally retired in 2018 at the age of seventy-four from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission. While regaling her stories with coworkers, many of them encouraged her to write a book. With the free time that retirement allotted her, she has embarked on her first book (this one) and hopes you enjoy it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen Caponiti’s new book presents a life brimming with surprising moments that prove God’s hand upon our lives.
Consumers can purchase “Watched Over” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Watched Over,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
