Navy Master Chief Jeff Hutchinson’s New Book, "The Last Man Up," is a Stirring Account of the Author's Life and How His Upbringing in a Segregated South Shaped His Future
New York, NY, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Navy Master Chief Jeff Hutchinson, a loving husband and family man who currently works at Morehouse in the recruiting department for the United States Navy, has completed his most recent book, “The Last Man Up”: an engaging memoir that details the author’s life from his humble beginnings in a segregated Atlanta, Georgia who rose through the senior enlisted ranks to Master Chief and finding success.
“Each and every one of us face different challenges,” writes Young. “The severity of those challenges depends on when you were born and where you grew up. Life isn’t about what you experienced as a child or young person growing up; it’s about making the best out of whatever situation you are in. I am a retired Navy Master Chief that came from humble beginnings. Even though I am retired, I am still serving with pride. My career in the Navy almost became a fantasy of mine like some black men like myself, but I overcame the odds. My negative experiences of growing up in the Deep South during segregation shaped and molded me into becoming a better person.”
Hutchinson continues, “This book describes what I endured through different stages of my life. I am a black man that overcame the odds that were against me, growing up in the Deep South where the segregation and Jim Crow laws held a tight rein on our country, thus creating this book ‘The Last Man Up.’ As you read this book of my personal experiences and mentally go through different stages of my life and the challenges I have faced, may you be inspired to turn your negative experiences into positive ones and know that you can beat the odds, just as I did.”
Published by Fulton Books, Navy Master Chief Jeff Hutchinson’s book will take readers on a poignant journey to discover the incredible obstacles the author managed to overcome through perseverance, and how each moment helped lead him towards his future and craft who he is today. By sharing his story, Hutchinson aims to encourage his readers to never give up hope and continue to always forge ahead as he once did, no matter what challenges life may present.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Last Man Up” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
