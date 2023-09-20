Author Dawn Early’s New Book, "Satan, Suicide, and Sanctuary," is a Series of Devotionals and Stories from the Author’s Life to Help Those Who Have Had Suicidal Ideations

Recent release “Satan, Suicide, and Sanctuary,” from Covenant Books author Dawn Early, is a collection of thirty prayers and daily devotionals designed to help readers, who may be struggling and thinking that suicide is the only way forward, to realize that the Lord is always there to help carry his faithful children through whatever darkness might be plaguing their lives.