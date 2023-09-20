Author Dawn Early’s New Book, "Satan, Suicide, and Sanctuary," is a Series of Devotionals and Stories from the Author’s Life to Help Those Who Have Had Suicidal Ideations
Recent release “Satan, Suicide, and Sanctuary,” from Covenant Books author Dawn Early, is a collection of thirty prayers and daily devotionals designed to help readers, who may be struggling and thinking that suicide is the only way forward, to realize that the Lord is always there to help carry his faithful children through whatever darkness might be plaguing their lives.
Shubuta, MS, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dawn Early, an avid photographer and nature lover, has completed her new book, “Satan, Suicide, and Sanctuary”: a thirty-day devotional for anyone who has had a difficult childhood, battled bullying, or had suicidal ideations or a suicide attempt.
A simple Southern girl from Mississippi, if author Dawn Early isn’t seeing the world from the back of a horse, she is walking the woods and creek with her two dogs and cat. The author has a heart for missions and has traveled to three different countries helping others in the name of Christ. She has her two-year certificate in biblical teaching through Leavell College, which is in affiliation with New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Dawn is a paramedic, who recently obtained her Certified Flight Paramedic (FP-C). In their spare time, Dawn and her husband enjoy traveling with their horses and friends, trail riding, and barrel racing, and they especially love camping in their renovated 1966 Airstream.
On “Satan, Suicide, and Sanctuary,” Dawn shares, “It is a journey of how to overcome obstacles through counseling, prayer, Scripture, and finding sanctuary in God. Each day gives you relevant scriptures and questions to answer. It not only gives insight into my darkest days, but also quotes from my husband and son, as they were directly involved. Read the devotional day by day and savor the scriptures and answer the questions honestly. I have openly shared my darkest days so that hopefully someone else never gets to the point of suicide. As always, you can call 988, the suicide hotline.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dawn Early’s new book is inspired by the author’s own struggles in life, and her realization that only God is strong enough to withstand the darkness that can lead people down a dangerous path towards suicide. Eye-opening and poignant, “Satan, Suicide, and Sanctuary” is a must-read for anyone who finds themselves struggling in life and provides a way for readers to forge a lasting relationship with God so that he may carry them through life’s most difficult challenges.
Readers can purchase “Satan, Suicide, and Sanctuary” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
