Jeri Ann Orrick’s New Book, “Evil Genius: There Is One Amongst Us,” is an Intense and Mesmerizing Novel That Follows Working Mom Elena on an All-Consuming Journey
Recent release “Evil Genius: There Is One Amongst Us,” from Page Publishing author Jeri Ann Orrick, is a wild and surprising story that unfolds as working mom Elena is launched into a deranged murderous plot at the hands of a bizarre manager.
New York, NY, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeri Ann Orrick, an avid reader, intense Scrabble player online, and a tennis spectator, has completed her new book, “Evil Genius: There Is One Amongst Us”: a mysterious and heart-pounding story that begs the question, how well do we really know anyone?
Orrick says about her book, “This novel is a compilation of many people’s life experiences. It is what I call fictionalized reality. I want to inform the public of the psychopathic personality and its traits. On the surface, they seem normal, pleasant, intelligent, harmless; but underneath, the psychopath is destructive and harmful. The character in this book is based on Hervey Cleckley’s clinical profile presented in his seminal work, ‘Mask of Sanity.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Jeri Ann Orrick’s adventurous tale brings readers into the world of Elena. Elena is a typical mother working as a systems analyst. All she wants is to sufficiently juggle the responsibilities of caring for her family and her job at a high-profile telecommunications company. When she notices some inconsistencies in her manager’s work style, she starts a terrifying journey to find out the truth. Curiosity gets the best of her, and she soon finds herself on the path to becoming a serial killer’s next victim.
Orrick wrote this book while keeping real-life events in mind. Her description of antisocial personality disorder and its effects are textbook. Orrick’s writing serves as a warning about those with serious antisocial personality disorders. Readers will be right alongside Elena as she discovers for herself just how dangerous someone like that can be. This alarming story is filled with vital information and insights into other mental illnesses like psychosis, including schizophrenia whose traits are also revealed and seen by Orrick as the opposite of psychopathic traits.
