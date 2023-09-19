Author Fran DiGioia McClain, LCSW, ACSW’s New Book, “Life Recipes from a Therapist,” Explores the Perfect Ingredients to Build Positive Lives and Overcome Life's Trials
Recent release “Life Recipes from a Therapist,” from Page Publishing author Fran DiGioia McClain, LCSW, ACSW, is a series of stories from throughout the author's life, both professional and personal, aimed at helping readers to identify the negative aspects to avoid in one's life, such as anxiety, doubt, and fear, while highlighting the positive ingredients that build a successful life.
Louisburg, NC, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fran DiGioia McClain, LCSW, ACSW, a licensed clinical social worker for thirty-five years, has completed her new book, “Life Recipes from a Therapist”: a blend of professional and personal experiences the author has had over the course of career that provides insight into toxic ingredients to leave out of one’s life, such as shame, guilt, and comparison to others.
Author Fran DiGioia McClain graduated with a BA in psychology from St. Joseph’s University in 1985 and received her master’s degree in social work from Adelphi University in 1987. She worked with youth and adults in private practice, mental health hospitals, outpatient clinics, school districts, and state children’s mental health. After thirty-five years of professional service, the author is looking forward to retiring with her husband and moving to the East Coast, where she will continue to enjoy yoga, cycling, photography, and spending time at the ocean.
“This book will be a blend of short stories of my own personal and professional experience with people who included me in their growth,” writes McClain. “I am just giving my perception or my lens as I see it. There is no right or wrong, and I am certainly not always right! There will be some repetition and concepts heard before, but I believe reinforcement pays off. If what I share helps you, great! Life is an ongoing self-discovery. Sometimes we walk on the eggshells that break. Other times, like a soufflé, we rise and meet the challenges.”
McClain continues, “In my work, I often shared this with adults, teachers, and mentors: you may not get to see the results of the seeds you plant with a young person. Sometimes it happens. I had experiences where a young person took the time to seek me out and update me as to their life path as an adult. It is always an unexpected gift. You never know how you touch someone’s life just by believing in him or her.”
Published by Page Publishing, Fran DiGioia McClain, LCSW, ACSW’s engaging stories will help readers to discover the positive ingredients to add to one’s life to help improve it, such as mindfulness, the spice of friendships, and good boundaries. Thought-provoking and enlightening, McClain’s writings serve as the perfect companion for those who may feel lost in life, providing the necessary encouragement to help readers rise about the challenges they face.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Life Recipes from a Therapist” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Fran DiGioia McClain graduated with a BA in psychology from St. Joseph’s University in 1985 and received her master’s degree in social work from Adelphi University in 1987. She worked with youth and adults in private practice, mental health hospitals, outpatient clinics, school districts, and state children’s mental health. After thirty-five years of professional service, the author is looking forward to retiring with her husband and moving to the East Coast, where she will continue to enjoy yoga, cycling, photography, and spending time at the ocean.
“This book will be a blend of short stories of my own personal and professional experience with people who included me in their growth,” writes McClain. “I am just giving my perception or my lens as I see it. There is no right or wrong, and I am certainly not always right! There will be some repetition and concepts heard before, but I believe reinforcement pays off. If what I share helps you, great! Life is an ongoing self-discovery. Sometimes we walk on the eggshells that break. Other times, like a soufflé, we rise and meet the challenges.”
McClain continues, “In my work, I often shared this with adults, teachers, and mentors: you may not get to see the results of the seeds you plant with a young person. Sometimes it happens. I had experiences where a young person took the time to seek me out and update me as to their life path as an adult. It is always an unexpected gift. You never know how you touch someone’s life just by believing in him or her.”
Published by Page Publishing, Fran DiGioia McClain, LCSW, ACSW’s engaging stories will help readers to discover the positive ingredients to add to one’s life to help improve it, such as mindfulness, the spice of friendships, and good boundaries. Thought-provoking and enlightening, McClain’s writings serve as the perfect companion for those who may feel lost in life, providing the necessary encouragement to help readers rise about the challenges they face.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Life Recipes from a Therapist” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories