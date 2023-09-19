Author Fran DiGioia McClain, LCSW, ACSW’s New Book, “Life Recipes from a Therapist,” Explores the Perfect Ingredients to Build Positive Lives and Overcome Life's Trials

Recent release “Life Recipes from a Therapist,” from Page Publishing author Fran DiGioia McClain, LCSW, ACSW, is a series of stories from throughout the author's life, both professional and personal, aimed at helping readers to identify the negative aspects to avoid in one's life, such as anxiety, doubt, and fear, while highlighting the positive ingredients that build a successful life.