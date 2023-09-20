Author Shari Watling’s Book, "White Hot Bowlen," Follows a High School Graduate Who Turns to Her Friends to Help Her Solve the Mystery of Recent Tragedies in Her Family
Recent release “White Hot Bowlen,” from Page Publishing author Shari Watling, is about a high school graduate named Honey who seeks help from her friends to solve the mystery of her father’s death and her brother’s disappearance.
Rancho Cucamonga, CA, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shari Watling, who was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, and raised in Southern California, has completed her new book, “White Hot Bowlen”: a suspenseful work that follows a young girl determined to understand what caused the recent tragedies in her family.
After Honey graduated high school, she thought life was good. Then her father died, and her brother disappeared. When she started asking questions and tried to find out why, she was dismissed as a young nuisance. Her mother had crawled into her shell, leaving Honey on her own. When no one in authority will help her, she turns to her two best friends. Together, they start unraveling the dangerous mysteries of her beloved hometown of Bowlen. Why did her father die, and where was her brother?
Author Shari Watling has traveled to several states, but her heart remains in the South.
She currently lives in Rancho Cucamonga with her husband, Don, and has one son, Johnathan. She is an avid reader and has written several compositions under various names.
Watling writes, “Honey had recently turned eighteen and graduated from high school. Although she could drive a car, she didn’t own one. Mournfully, she looked at her father’s old white ’68 Ford truck sitting unused beside the driveway on the gravel walkway leading around the right side of the house to the spacious backyard. Somehow, she couldn’t picture herself behind that wheel. Not yet.”
Published by Page Publishing, Shari Watling’s creative tale follows Honey and her friends as they work together to get to the bottom of these tragedies.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase "White Hot Bowlen" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
