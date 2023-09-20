Author J. Earll’s New Book, "Sophie's Story," Follows the Thrilling Adventures of a Kitten Named Sophie and Her New Friends as They Form Tight, Unbreakable Bonds
Recent release “Sophie's Story,” from Page Publishing author J. Earll, is a captivating tale that centers around Sophie, a small kitten who endures hardships and struggles at the beginning of her life but is luckily saved by her new human mother. As she settles into her new home, Sophie will meet brilliant new friends and find herself on unbelievable adventures as her life's story unfolds.
New York, NY, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- J. Earll has completed his new book, “Sophie's Story”: a charming adventure that follows a small kitten named Sophie as she embarks on a new journey after being adopted by a kind woman and finding herself in a new home with all sorts of new and exciting friends.
Earll shares, “‘Sophie’s Story’ is a heartwarming tale of adventures, of newly found discoveries, and of how two lives were joined and of their struggle to survive. The story tells of how fate brings newfound friends together, which share in adventures and discoveries as they travel through life and form a bond unlike any they had ever known. ‘Sophie’s Story’ will make you smile and sometimes a little saddened, but in the end, the miracle of love and living wins through.”
Published by Page Publishing, J. Earll’s enthralling tale will take readers on a beautiful ride as they follow along on Sophie’s various adventures with her new friends as she gets accustomed to her new surroundings. Riveting and full of exciting escapades, “Sophie’s Story” is a spellbinding story that readers won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Sophie's Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Earll shares, “‘Sophie’s Story’ is a heartwarming tale of adventures, of newly found discoveries, and of how two lives were joined and of their struggle to survive. The story tells of how fate brings newfound friends together, which share in adventures and discoveries as they travel through life and form a bond unlike any they had ever known. ‘Sophie’s Story’ will make you smile and sometimes a little saddened, but in the end, the miracle of love and living wins through.”
Published by Page Publishing, J. Earll’s enthralling tale will take readers on a beautiful ride as they follow along on Sophie’s various adventures with her new friends as she gets accustomed to her new surroundings. Riveting and full of exciting escapades, “Sophie’s Story” is a spellbinding story that readers won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Sophie's Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories