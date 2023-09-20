Author J. Earll’s New Book, "Sophie's Story," Follows the Thrilling Adventures of a Kitten Named Sophie and Her New Friends as They Form Tight, Unbreakable Bonds

Recent release “Sophie's Story,” from Page Publishing author J. Earll, is a captivating tale that centers around Sophie, a small kitten who endures hardships and struggles at the beginning of her life but is luckily saved by her new human mother. As she settles into her new home, Sophie will meet brilliant new friends and find herself on unbelievable adventures as her life's story unfolds.