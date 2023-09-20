Author Kenn Sharpe’s New Book, "The Short Life of Cherry Blossoms," Follows a Navy Air Traffic Controller Stationed at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada

Recent release “The Short Life of Cherry Blossoms,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kenn Sharpe, introduces Petty Officer First Class Jacob Shaw, whose professional career is on the fast track. His personal life, on the other hand, is in shambles, living in a marriage that should have never happened and is failing.