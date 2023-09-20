Author Kenn Sharpe’s New Book, "The Short Life of Cherry Blossoms," Follows a Navy Air Traffic Controller Stationed at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada
Recent release “The Short Life of Cherry Blossoms,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kenn Sharpe, introduces Petty Officer First Class Jacob Shaw, whose professional career is on the fast track. His personal life, on the other hand, is in shambles, living in a marriage that should have never happened and is failing.
Edgewater, MD, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kenn Sharpe, a Navy Vietnam veteran with twenty-three years of service, has completed his new book, “The Short Life of Cherry Blossoms”: a gripping novel that follows Jacob, who has been selected as the Navy’s representative to the Federal Aviation Administration’s National Controllers Operational Procedures Committee or COPCOM and travels twice a year to Washington, DC, for the meeting. On his second trip to Washington, he meets a woman who grabs his heart and invades his soul. They spend the next year in a tumultuous love affair that Jake still carries in his heart to this day. Ms. Teresa Murkowski, or Tee as she prefers to be called, is an administrative assistant who has recently been hired to support COPCOM.
During the spring meeting, when Tee walks into the conference room, Jake’s heart skips a beat. After sharing lunch under the Tidal Basin’s cherry blossoms, they embark on an intense love affair that opens Jake’s eyes to what love can be. Although Jake and Tee face huge hurdles including Jake still being married and living 2,500 miles apart, he has a plan to resolve these almost insurmountable challenges and keep Tee in his life. Then during the fall meeting, when an early and unusual major snowstorm hits DC, Jake has to face the reality of what lies ahead for them.
Author Kenn Sharpe worked his way through the Navy ranks from enlisted airman apprentice to lieutenant commander and officer of the line. His last tour of duty was as the Navy program director of the Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems Joint Program Coordinating Office in Washington, DC. His career ended in 1989 when he was medically retired with multiple sclerosis. After Navy retirement, he moved to Oregon and started his own aviation consulting company that provided support to domestic and international commercial and civil aviation and the US Department of Defense. With his MS worsening, he closed his company and worked for several aviation consulting companies in Charleston, South Carolina, and Washington, DC, supporting both commercial and military organizations. He fully retired in 2019, working for a global telecommunications company as a senior program manager, writing management and transition plans for federal government telecommunications proposals.
Kenn has been writing short stories and novellas for the past eight years. His other published works include “Eight Days in Perth,” “On the Way to the Sea: A Boy's Journey to Manhood,” “Falling Off the Mountain.” He and his wife now reside in a small community on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis, Maryland.
Kenn writes, “Navy Commander Jacob Shaw, the Navy director of the FAA/DoD joint air traffic control acquisition program was driving to his home in the Mt. Vernon Estates subdivision of Alexandria, Virginia. He’d left his office on the corner of 15th NW and F Street in downtown Washington, DC, with the Journey song ‘Desperate Ways’ blasting through his surround sound. With his top down on his prized Porsche Carrera S, he turned onto Maine Avenue and was soon under the umbrella of cherry blossoms by the Tidal Basin. As he did each year, he enjoyed their beauty and smiled.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kenn Sharpe’s creative tale follows Jake’s journey as he is able to gain support to be a commissioned naval officer from a powerful US senator, establish a strong rapport with Navy and FAA movers and shakers, and experience loving and being loved at a level he has never known.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “The Short Life of Cherry Blossoms” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
