Steve Anthony Sr.’s Newly Released "Gideon’s Victory Over the Mafia" is a Compelling Memoir That Takes Readers Through a Challenging Rebirth in Christ
“Gideon’s Victory Over the Mafia,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steve Anthony Sr., is a fascinating reflection on life’s highs and lows as the author shares intimate details of his childhood and beyond leading to a steadfast faith.
Bluffton, SC, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Gideon’s Victory Over the Mafia”: a poignant autobiographical work that will shock and delight. “Gideon’s Victory Over the Mafia” is the creation of published author Steve Anthony Sr., a dedicated husband of nearly sixty years, father, grandfather, and passionate outdoorsman.
Anthony shares, “Step into the memoirs turned telling testimony of how God, the ultimate artist, orchestrated one sinner’s life taking him from a troubled childhood to great success; bringing him to a breaking point only to provide a dynamic rescue. From boyhood fist fights in South Carolina to dancing his way into a young woman’s heart, Steve Anthony found himself in dealings with the Italian mafia where he fought for life and livelihood. While searching for fortune he found himself desperate for the true giver of life who set him free from a torrid past and offered hope and restoration for him and his family.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steve Anthony Sr.’s new book offers an open window to the author’s most cherished and challenging memories.
Consumers can purchase “Gideon’s Victory Over the Mafia” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gideon’s Victory Over the Mafia,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Anthony shares, “Step into the memoirs turned telling testimony of how God, the ultimate artist, orchestrated one sinner’s life taking him from a troubled childhood to great success; bringing him to a breaking point only to provide a dynamic rescue. From boyhood fist fights in South Carolina to dancing his way into a young woman’s heart, Steve Anthony found himself in dealings with the Italian mafia where he fought for life and livelihood. While searching for fortune he found himself desperate for the true giver of life who set him free from a torrid past and offered hope and restoration for him and his family.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steve Anthony Sr.’s new book offers an open window to the author’s most cherished and challenging memories.
Consumers can purchase “Gideon’s Victory Over the Mafia” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gideon’s Victory Over the Mafia,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories