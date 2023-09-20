Rae Allen’s Newly Released "Camper Chronicles" is a Humorous Account of a Unique Adventure
“Camper Chronicles,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rae Allen, is an enjoyable memoir that takes readers on a journey of unexpected twists during a transition between homes.
New York, NY, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Camper Chronicles”: an amusing reflection on a series of surprising circumstances. “Camper Chronicles” is the creation of published author Rae Allen, who resides in a small rural town in Oklahoma with The Husband and The Dog. She is a mom to three girls, Nahnah to five perfectly mischievous grandkids, and Aunt Fluffy to her nieces and nephews. She leads a life of delightful chaos.
Allen shares, “Retirement plan:
Find a quiet peaceful community.
Build a new home.
Move.
What can go wrong?
A few weeks after initiating the plan we have a worldwide pandemic! We end up as a cross between homeless people and camper people.
We become very acquainted with the porta potty industry.
Our lovely vacation camper becomes a death trap.
Will The Husband’s survival skills keep us alive long enough to move into the new home?
We invite you into our camper life, but be prepared—there is a lot of laughter here!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rae Allen’s new book will evoke a laugh and charm the imagination as hijinks ensue.
Consumers can purchase “Camper Chronicles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Camper Chronicles,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
