Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s Newest Releases, Are Ready to Expand Further Into the Vietnamese Market Through Shopee
Busan, Korea, South, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s newest releases, are ready to expand further into the Vietnamese market through Shopee, the biggest online shopping platform in Vietnam.
Ever since its establishment in 1969, Ilkwang Confectionery has been dedicated to the production, development, and sales of jelly, candy, and caramel, and has been exporting candies and jellies not only in Korea, but also to the United States and many other countries. The company produces over 20 varieties of jelly products, including Blueberry Jelly, Jeju Mandarin Jelly, Coffee Jelly, Korean Red Ginseng Jelly, Green Tea Jelly, Ginger Jelly, and Strawberry Jelly. They also produce over 50 different types of snacks, including candies, caramels, chocolates, and more.
Ilkwang Confectionery is planning to continue its rapid growth in the snack production industry by introducing new types of products such as its Mango Jelly and Red Bean Candy.
As stated by representatives of Ilkwang Confectionery, the company took the time to prepare for stable expansion by conducting research on the Vietnamese snack market and surveys on K-food preferences in Vietnam during the early stages of market entry.
The Food and Beverage industry in Vietnam is expected to grow at a rate of 8.5% per year from 2022 to 2027, reflecting how rapidly the Vietnamese snack market is growing.
As consumers in Vietnam are showing an increased interest in food safety and with household incomes rising, there is a growing preference for global brands, that disclose all ingredients used despite the potentially higher prices compared to local products.
Ilkwang’s newly launched Mango Jelly is made with mango, a globally beloved fruit, and has been certified by the MFDS (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety) and HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points). The jelly is made using glutinous rice, providing a unique chewy texture that makes it different from similar offerings in the market.
The company’s other new release, Red Bean Candy, is made with red bean, a well-known ingredient in Asia. It is expected to attract attention in the Vietnamese snack market with its luxurious sweet flavor.
Ilkwang Confectionery believes that Vietnam will become a starting point in the development of the Southeast Asian market based on the nation’s potential and has decided to advance as a leading Vietnamese snack production company by continuously providing trustworthy products and securing new growth opportunities.
Youngsam Koo
+82 10 3556 9030
http://www.ikcandy.com/
Youngsam Koo
+82 10 3556 9030
http://www.ikcandy.com/
