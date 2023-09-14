Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s Newest Releases, Are Ready to Expand Further Into the Vietnamese Market Through Shopee

Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s newest releases, are ready to expand further into the Vietnamese market through Shopee, the biggest online shopping platform in Vietnam. Ilkwang Confectionery is planning to continue its rapid growth in the snack production industry by introducing new types of products such as its Mango Jelly and Red Bean Candy.