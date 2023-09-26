Enhanced WooCommerce Ninja Forms Product Add-Ons Plugin Now Supports High-Performance Order Storage (HPOS)
Unlocking the power of WooCommerce HPOS integration with WooCommerce Ninja Forms Product Add-ons Plugin.
Los Angeles, CA, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Atomic Web Strategy, a prominent developer of WooCommerce plugins, has unveiled a substantial update to its WooCommerce Ninja Forms Product Add-ons plugin. This release introduces noteworthy enhancements, catering to the evolving needs of online merchants.
In response to the dynamic landscape of e-commerce, Atomic Web Strategy has integrated full support for WooCommerce's innovative High-Performance Order Storage (HPOS) technology.
HPOS Integration: Optimizing E-Commerce Essentials
High-Performance Order Storage (HPOS) revolutionizes the way e-commerce businesses handle order-related data. This update addresses three critical aspects:
Scalability: Empowering online stores to seamlessly manage increased order volumes while maintaining optimal performance.
Reliability: Enhancing data integrity and ensuring consistent order processing and fulfillment.
Simplicity: Streamlining data management, leading to a more efficient and reliable e-commerce environment.
With HPOS compatibility, the WooCommerce Ninja Forms Product Add-ons plugin enables merchants to elevate their online shopping experience.
Expanded Form Field Options: Offering More Choices
This release also introduces two new form field options: Checkbox List and Multi-Select. These additions expand the customization capabilities for WooCommerce store owners, allowing them to create more engaging and personalized product forms. Customers can now conveniently select multiple options and preferences, enriching their shopping journey.
About Atomic Web Strategy
Atomic Web Strategy is dedicated to providing innovative solutions for WooCommerce, empowering online merchants to thrive in a competitive digital marketplace. Our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction drives us to deliver user-friendly plugins that simplify and enhance e-commerce operations.
Availability
The latest version of the WooCommerce Ninja Forms Product Add-ons plugin (version 1.7.0) is available for download from the official WordPress plugin repository. For in-depth information about the plugin's features and functionalities, please visit https://woocommerce.com/products/woocommerce-ninjaforms-product-addons/.
For media inquiries or additional information, please contact Atomic Web Strategy at: https://www.atomicwebstrategy.com.au/.
In response to the dynamic landscape of e-commerce, Atomic Web Strategy has integrated full support for WooCommerce's innovative High-Performance Order Storage (HPOS) technology.
HPOS Integration: Optimizing E-Commerce Essentials
High-Performance Order Storage (HPOS) revolutionizes the way e-commerce businesses handle order-related data. This update addresses three critical aspects:
Scalability: Empowering online stores to seamlessly manage increased order volumes while maintaining optimal performance.
Reliability: Enhancing data integrity and ensuring consistent order processing and fulfillment.
Simplicity: Streamlining data management, leading to a more efficient and reliable e-commerce environment.
With HPOS compatibility, the WooCommerce Ninja Forms Product Add-ons plugin enables merchants to elevate their online shopping experience.
Expanded Form Field Options: Offering More Choices
This release also introduces two new form field options: Checkbox List and Multi-Select. These additions expand the customization capabilities for WooCommerce store owners, allowing them to create more engaging and personalized product forms. Customers can now conveniently select multiple options and preferences, enriching their shopping journey.
About Atomic Web Strategy
Atomic Web Strategy is dedicated to providing innovative solutions for WooCommerce, empowering online merchants to thrive in a competitive digital marketplace. Our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction drives us to deliver user-friendly plugins that simplify and enhance e-commerce operations.
Availability
The latest version of the WooCommerce Ninja Forms Product Add-ons plugin (version 1.7.0) is available for download from the official WordPress plugin repository. For in-depth information about the plugin's features and functionalities, please visit https://woocommerce.com/products/woocommerce-ninjaforms-product-addons/.
For media inquiries or additional information, please contact Atomic Web Strategy at: https://www.atomicwebstrategy.com.au/.
Contact
Atomic Web StrategyContact
David Oram
+61 3 9015 4405
David Oram
+61 3 9015 4405
Categories