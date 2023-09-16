Perle IRG7440 5G Router is T-Mobile Network Certified
The IRG7440 Router delivers primary or failover 5G connectivity without annual subscription or license fees.
Princeton, NJ, September 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Perle Systems, a global provider of advanced networking hardware, is pleased to announce that the IRG7440 5G Router is certified on T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network for use in a wide variety of M2M and IoT applications such as video surveillance systems, digital signage, smart lockers, or connecting industrial equipment.
The certification and validation process, carried out by T-Mobile, provides confirmation that the Perle IRG7440 5G Router is compatible with the T-Mobile network and that it functions according to T-Mobile standards for optimum performance. T-Mobile offers the largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network[SK(N1] that currently covers 326 million people across two million square miles.
The IRG7440 5G Router is designed to leverage the speed and flexibility of T-Mobile's 5G network to minimize downtime, reduce service calls, and bring branch offices and temporary locations online faster than other solutions. In addition, their ruggedized hardware can withstand hazardous industrial environments subject to high levels of electrical energy, explosive gases, extreme temperatures, dust, water splash, or vibration. However, Perle plans to disrupt the industrial enterprise-class router space by not charging annual management platform license fees.
John Feeney, COO at Perle Systems, comments, "Perle's approach has always been to design reliable hardware, using high-end components from trusted chip manufacturers, that runs a complete and robust software feature set. As we add new features and enhance functionality, we have always made it available to our customers at no additional cost."
With the most modern enterprise-level protocol routing support (RIP, OSPF, BGP-4, VRRP, IPv4, IPv6, OpenVPN, IPSec VPN, and DHCP), integrated zone-based policy firewall, 2 Factor Authentication, and remote authentication (RADIUS & TACACS+) management, Perle IRG7440 5G Routers will integrate seamlessly with enterprise-grade systems in hierarchical or large mesh network structures to control access to devices in the field and protect inside networks from unauthorized users. And the native OCI Container support, based on the popular Docker platform, will enhance edge computing capabilities by enabling users to run applications closer to the source, resulting in improved performance, scalability, and security.
The IRG7440 Router is an ideal 5G failover and out-of-band management solution. Still, it can also be deployed in LTE environments while ensuring a frictionless and seamless transition to 5G as these networks become more widely available over time. If a wired link is down, the IRG7440 will maintain network access with automatic failover to a cellular network.
The relatively low cost of T-Mobile 5G for business continuity means a greater return on investment and scalability for multiple locations with limited IT resources. By deploying Perle IRG7440 5G Routers, businesses will have on-demand network connectivity that is quick to set up, simple to manage, and ensures maximum uptime.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
T-Mobile US, Inc. is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.
About Perle Systems
Founded in 1976, Perle Systems designs and manufactures highly reliable device networking, media conversion, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity hardware. With an extensive range of solutions, Perle products are ideal for organizations that need to establish network connectivity across multiple locations, securely transmit critical and sensitive information, or remotely monitor and control networked devices and appliances. Perle has offices in 9 countries and sells its products through a globally established distributor, system integrator, and reseller channel.
