Author Carol Ford’s New Book, "The Adventures of Slick the Lizard," is an Educational Children’s Story About the Adventures of an Endearing Lizard
Recent release “The Adventures of Slick the Lizard,” from Page Publishing author Carol Ford, is a unique children’s story that started out as a science experiment to see if a cold Florida lizard would move into a birdhouse for shelter, which Slick did.
Babson Park, FL, September 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carol Ford, who has lived in Florida most of her life, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Slick the Lizard”: an engaging children’s story about a one-of-a-kind lizard.
Author Carol Ford is an author and artist. She hopes to share these talents with the world and help people find their talents to make their dreams happen.
Ford writes, “Slick the Lizard was feeling the cold. He didn’t have a home. He looked all day for a warm place to stay, but he didn’t find one. Since reptiles were cold-blooded, they tended to slow down as their temperature dropped.”
She continues, “Slick was a brown lizard with a long beige stripe down his little back. He was about five inches long and had a curious nature.”
Published by Page Publishing, Carol Ford’s memorable tale sparks an interest in nature and science in young readers and listeners.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “The Adventures of Slick the Lizard” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
