Danielle Bell’s New Book, "The Bubblegum Tree," is a Charming and Engaging Children’s Story About a Creative Young Girl Searching for a Very Special Tree
Delano, MN, September 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Danielle Bell, a married mother of four daughters passionate about storytelling, imaginative play, and traveling, has completed her most recent book, “The Bubblegum Tree”: a lighthearted and enchanting story about a young girl searching for the titular bubblegum tree.
“A little girl with a big imagination takes you on a journey with her forest friends to find a very special tree,” writes Bell. “This book brings to life the innocence of a child with a love for adventures, imaginative play, and of course…bubblegum!”
Published by Fulton Books, Danielle Bell’s book begins as an adventurous little girl decides to set off to find a bubblegum tree, with a promise to bring some bubblegum back for her mother. Along the young girl’s journey to the tree, she meets an assortment of new animal friends who also want to find the bubblegum tree.
Featuring vivid illustrations, this book was inspired by the author’s mother, who would make up the story while tucking her into bed at night. The story expanded over the years, and now Danielle tells it to her children.
Readers who wish to experience this playful work can purchase “The Bubblegum Tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“A little girl with a big imagination takes you on a journey with her forest friends to find a very special tree,” writes Bell. “This book brings to life the innocence of a child with a love for adventures, imaginative play, and of course…bubblegum!”
Published by Fulton Books, Danielle Bell’s book begins as an adventurous little girl decides to set off to find a bubblegum tree, with a promise to bring some bubblegum back for her mother. Along the young girl’s journey to the tree, she meets an assortment of new animal friends who also want to find the bubblegum tree.
Featuring vivid illustrations, this book was inspired by the author’s mother, who would make up the story while tucking her into bed at night. The story expanded over the years, and now Danielle tells it to her children.
Readers who wish to experience this playful work can purchase “The Bubblegum Tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories