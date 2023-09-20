T. W. Small’s New Book, "Stark Justice," Centers Around a Young Lawyer Whose Attempts at Seeking Justice for His Client Has Him Questioning the Justice System
Wenatchee, WA, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author T. W. Small, a retired judge, has completed his most recent book, “Stark Justice”: a gripping novel that attempts to expose the flaws within the justice system of America that finds a young lawyer named Arnie Adams facing off against a rich and powerful defendant and their killer defense attorney that rattles Arnie’s faith in the legal system.
Born in Mineola, New York, author T. W. Small grew up in Mt. Prospect, Illinois and attended Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, as well as the University of Washington School of Law. Married in 1974 to Mary McLaughlin, they have been blessed with three children and nine grandchildren. The author practiced law in Wenatchee, Washington, until he was appointed to the bench in 1991. During his legal career, Small received awards from the Access to Justice Board, the Washington Judges Foundation, and the Washington State Bar Association. He retired in 2018 after serving on the Chelan County Superior Court longer than anyone in the history of the county. In their spare time, the author and his wife enjoy their grandchildren and horseback riding. Small is also an avid golfer, cigar aficionado, and now author who looks forward to taking the reader on more legal adventures with Arnie Adams.
Small writes, “When Elmer Stark’s dream of becoming the greatest thoroughbred jockey of all time is shattered by the daughter of a rich and powerful rancher, Elmer employs Arnie Adams. a naïve but talented young lawyer to obtain Elmer his due. The flaws of the justice system are exposed while Adams fights the lies and notorious defense attorney, Katherine O’Shaughnessy. Elmer struggles to maintain his faith in Arnie and himself despite the odds against them. The outcome can only be described as stark justice for all the characters. A must read for those who want a glimpse of how the justice system really works!”
Published by Fulton Books, T. W. Small’s book is a fast paced read that draws upon the author’s many years of professional legal experience within the courtroom to deliver an insightful look at the inner workings of the American justice system. Character-driven and full of shocking twists, Small weaves an unforgettable thrill ride that readers won’t be able to put down until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Stark Justice” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
